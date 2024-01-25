New York Islanders vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 25, 2024

The Montreal Canadiens (19-21-7) seek to break a three-game losing streak as they face off against the New York Islanders (20-16-11) at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Islanders' recent outing ended in a 3-2 home loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 23, while the Canadiens faced a 4-1 home defeat against the Ottawa Senators on the same date.

The game will be aired on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS and MSGSN.

New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

The New York Islanders maintain an average of 2.91 goals per game, with a 22.2% success rate on their power play opportunities.

Brock Nelson leads the team with 21 goals and 17 assists, Noah Dobson has contributed 42 assists and Bo Horvat boasts 138 shots on goal, along with 19 goals and 24 assists.

Defensively, the Islanders concede an average of 3.32 goals per game and successfully defend against 73.4% of their opponent's power plays.

In goal, Semyon Varlamov holds a record of 6-4-2, a 2.78 GAA and a .918 SV%, having allowed 35 goals on 426 shots.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are averaging 2.68 goals per game, with an 18.7 % success rate on their power play opportunities.

Leading the team, Cole Caufield has scored 16 goals, Nick Suzuki contributes with 27 assists and Mike Matheson boasts 122 shots on goal.

Defensively, the Canadiens concede an average of 3.51 goals per game and successfully defend against 73.8% of their opponent's power plays.

In goal, Sam Montembeault holds a 10-7-4 record, a 3.11 GAA and a .903 SV%, having allowed 68 goals on 700 shots.

New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 200 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Canadiens have an overall record of 111-70-15-4 (59.2%) against the Islanders.

In faceoffs, Montreal has a 53.5% win rate, while New York has 50.7%.

On penalty kills, the Canadiens boast a 73.75% success rate, while the Islanders have a 73.43% success rate.

New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Odds and prediction

The New York Islanders have secured 11 victories in 23 games as favorites this season. In 11 matchups with odds lower than -154, the Islanders achieved five wins and have a 60.6% chance of winning tonight.

The Canadiens, labeled underdogs in 43 instances this season, have caused 16 upsets. Montreal holds an 11-21 record in games where the odds list it at +130 or longer, with a 43.5% chance of victory against New York.

Prediction: Islanders 4 - 3 Canadiens

New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Islanders to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Mathew Barzal to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Cole Caulfield to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win? New York Islanders Montreal Canadiens 0 votes