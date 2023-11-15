New York Islanders vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 15th 2023

In a highly anticipated NHL matchup, the Vancouver Canucks are set to face off against the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena on Wednesday, November 15, with the puck drop scheduled for 10:00 PM ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch all the action live on TNT and Max.

New York Islanders vs Vancouver Canucks Game preview

The New York Islanders head into this game facing the daunting challenge of a five-game losing streak. Struggling to find their footing over the past week, the Islanders are undoubtedly hungry for a win to break this unfavorable trend. A victory against the Canucks could prove to be a turning point for the team, offering them a much-needed boost and securing their second win in the last seven games.

On the other side of the rink, the Vancouver Canucks are riding a wave of momentum following a rebound win against the Canadiens in their previous game. Bouncing back from a setback against Toronto, the Canucks are looking to capitalize on their recent success. A triumph over the struggling Islanders would mark their second consecutive win and an impressive seventh victory in their last eight games.

New York Islanders vs Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head and Key Numbers

The Islanders and Canucks have played a total of 22 games up to today, with both teams showing a competitive balance in their matchups. The average number of goals per match for these 22 games is 6.7, reflecting an exciting level of scoring and competition between the two teams. The New York Islanders secured 10 victories, 12 losses, and 1 win in overtime (OT), while the Vancouver Canucks achieved 12 wins, 10 losses, and 3 wins in OT. In shootout situations, the New York Islanders secured 1 win and suffered 2 losses, while the Canucks won 2 shootouts and lost 1. The average goals per match for the New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks are 3.6 and 3.1, respectively, providing insight into their offensive capabilities and defensive strategies in these 22 games.

Islanders vs Canucks: Prediction

In the upcoming matchup, the Canucks are the favorites with odds of -158, while the Islanders are the underdogs at +131. The over/under for total goals is set at 6.

Vancouver comes into the game with momentum from a 5-2 road victory against the Montreal Canadiens, while the Islanders aim to bounce back from a 4-1 road loss to the Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks are anticipated to secure a victory.

Islanders vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over six goals: Yes

Tip 3: Canucks to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Elias Pettersson to score: Yes