New York Islanders vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 6, 2024 

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-5) face off against the New York Rangers (18-10-10) at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, with the puck drop scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

The Golden Knights are looking to bounce back after a 4-1 loss to the Panthers, while the Islanders are riding high with a 5-1 victory against the Coyotes in their most recent game.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN+, MSGSN and SCRIPPS.

New York Islanders vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview

Vegas Golden Knights are a force at home with a 13-4-2 record and 22-12-5 overall. They excel when scoring three or more goals, with a 19-2-3 record.

Defensively, they rank 11th, allowing an average of 2.8 goals per game. Jack Eichel leads the offense with 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists). Logan Thompson, boasting an 11-8-3 record, .901 SV%, and 2.87 GAA, is set to start in goal.

Meanwhile, New York Rangers holds an 8-6-4 record on the road and 18-10-10 overall. They have shown resilience with a 5-4-5 record in games where they've had more penalties than their opponents.

Defensively, they rank 21st, allowing an average of 3.2 goals per game. Key offensive contributors include Brock Nelson (16 goals, 16 assists) and Bo Horvat (38 points, 16 goals, 22 assists).

In goal, Ilya Sorokin boasts a 12-6-8 record with a .912 SV% and a 3.10 GAA.

New York Islanders vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Golden Knights and Islanders have faced off 10 times, with the Golden Knights holding a 4-6 record (40%).

The Golden Knights are on a two-game losing streak against the Islanders.

The Golden Knights' winning streak over the Islanders lasted two games, from Dec 12, 2018 to Dec 20, 2018.

The Golden Knights have a 80.17% penalty kill success rate, 16th in the league, whereas the Islanders rank 30th with a 72.41% penalty kill percentage.

New York Islanders vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and prediction

Vegas shines as the favorite, winning 16 of 28 games this season. With odds shorter than -151 in 21 games, the Golden Knights have a solid 60.2% chance of winning the contest.

The Islanders, often playing the underdog, have had eight upset wins in 20 games (40.0%). When listed at +127 or longer, the Islanders have a 4-4 record, and odds give them a 44.1% chance of winning.

Prediction: Islanders 5-3 Vegas

New York Islanders vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Islanders to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Eichel to be first goalscorer: Yes

Tip 4: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes

