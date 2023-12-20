New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 20th 2023

The New York Islanders are set to clash against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C, with the puck dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, such as TNT, Max, and MNMT.

The contest can be listened to via radio on WNYM - The Answer 970 AM and WFED Federal News Radio 1500 AM.

New York Islanders game preview

The New York Islanders have a record of 15-8-8 this season after winning their last game 3-1 against the Edmonton Oilers. They are scoring 3.10 goals and conceding 3.16 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 26.4%, while their penalty kill rate is 72.0%.

Mathew Barzal is a crucial player on New York's offense, contributing 33 points with 10 goals and 23 assists. Noah Dobson has also been instrumental in leading the offense this season, notching 6 goals and assisting on 27 others.

Semyon Varlamov has a record of 6-4-1 this season with a save percentage of .919 and a goals against average of 2.7 per game.

Adam Pelech (upper body), Scott Mayfield (upper body), Matt Martin (upper body) and Ryan Pulock (lower body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Washington Capitals game preview

The Washington Capitals stand at 15-9-4 this season after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in their last game. On average, the Senators score 2.39 goals per game and allow 2.79. Their power play success rate is 9.8%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 81.5%.

Dylan Strome has been a key player for Washington this season, contributing 18 points with 12 goals and six assists. Tom Wilson has emerged as an asset for Washington, recording 10 goals and eight assists to accumulate a total of 18 points.

In the 12 games that Charlie Lindgren has played this season, he has a save percentage of .925 and goals against average of 2.45.

Max Pacioretty (achilles), Sonny Milano (upper body), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Evgeny Kuznetsov (illness) and T.J. Oshie (lower body) are unavailable for today's match.

New York Islanders lines

Forwards

Andres Lee

Bo Horvat

Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall

Defensemen

Alexander Romanov

Noah Dobson

Mike Reilly

Goalies

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Washington Capitals lines

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin

Dylan Strome

Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas

Defensemen

Martin Fehervary

John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin

Goalies

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals: Odds & Prediction

Both the Islanders and the Capitals have won three games out of their last five. The Islanders are coming off without rest after yesterday's match. Washington has a better penalty-kill rate than New York, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Islanders have better power play stats, whereas the Islanders have a strong defense as they allow only 2.79 per game.

The Capitals are the favorites with odds of -124, while the Islanders are the underdogs with odds set at +104. With an added ice-home advantage, Washington should win this game.

New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Capitals to win -124

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tom Wilson to score - Yes