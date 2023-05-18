New York Rangers coaching search: 3 names to look out for

Following the New York Rangers' first-round playoff exit and the subsequent firing of Gerard Gallant, the organization is now tasked with finding a new head coach.

Several potential candidates have emerged who have the qualifications and potential to be a good fit for the New York Rangers.

Who will be the next New York Rangers coach? Here are some potential candidates:

#1 Bruce Boudreau

2017 NHL All-Star - Media Day

Bruce Boudreau is a seasoned NHL coach with a proven track record of success. Known for his ability to develop offensive systems and get the best out of his players, Boudreau could be an intriguing choice for the New York Rangers.

His high-scoring style of play aligns well with the team's young and talented roster, which boasts offensive weapons like Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafrenière.

Boudreau's experience as a head coach with the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, and Vancouver Canucks would bring stability and leadership to the team.

His focus on offensive creativity and effective player utilization would complement the Rangers' strengths and potentially elevate their game to the next level.

#2 Spencer Carbery

Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game One

Spencer Carbery has been making waves in the coaching ranks, particularly for his success at the AHL level. He was recently the head coach of the Hershey Bears, and Carbery has consistently led his team to strong performances and playoff appearances.

For the past two seasons, Carbery has been in Toronto, coaching the second-ranked power play team in the NHL.

Carbery's ability to nurture young talent and develop prospects could be a significant asset for the New York Rangers, who boast an impressive pool of young players.

His focus on defensive responsibility would help the team solidify their back end and create a more well-rounded unit. Carbery's fresh perspective and commitment to player development could provide the Rangers with a renewed sense of direction and growth.

#3 Peter Laviolette

2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series - Hurricanes and Capitals practice and family skates

Peter Laviolette brings a wealth of coaching experience and a history of success to the table. With a Stanley Cup win on his resume, Laviolette has proven his ability to guide teams to postseason success.

Known for his demanding and structured approach, he could instill a disciplined and competitive mindset in the Rangers' locker room.

Laviolette's experience with veteran teams, such as the Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals, could be beneficial in managing a mix of seasoned players and emerging talent.

His emphasis on accountability and attention to detail could help the Rangers establish a winning culture and elevate their performance on both ends of the ice.

As the New York Rangers search for their next head coach following Gerard Gallant's dismissal, all three mentioned above emerge as compelling candidates.

Each brings unique strengths and coaching philosophies to the table. Ultimately, the best fit will depend on the direction the Rangers' front office wants to take and the specific needs of the team.

It will be interesting to see who the New York Rangers select as their new head coach and how they shape the team's future.

