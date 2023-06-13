The New York Rangers recently announced the appointment of Peter Laviolette as their new head coach and fans wasted no time sharing their opinions on social media.

As the news broke, Twitter became abuzz with reactions, ranging from skepticism to disappointment.

One fan expressed their concerns by pointing out Laviolette's recent playoff performances with the Washington Capitals, stating,

"Two 1st RD exits and a missed playoffs with Washington. This truly is a good ol' boys club."

This tweet reflects a skeptical viewpoint, suggesting that the Rangers' decision to hire Laviolette may have been influenced by a familiar network rather than considering other potential candidates.

Another fan seemed to echo the sentiment that Laviolette was not the team's first choice, sarcastically stating,

"After no one better became available, we settled on Laviolette. Welcome back to New York, I guess" - NY Rangers."

This tweet humorously implies that the New York Rangers had to settle for Laviolette as their coach due to the lack of other desirable options.

Meanwhile, a disappointed fan voiced their preference for another coach, specifically Barry Trotz, stating,

"Disappointed. Trotz would have been better. Pete's a retread... get rid of Panarin since he doesn't know how to play in the playoffs."

While some New York Rangers fans expressed concerns about Laviolette's past playoff results and questioned the decision-making process, others voiced their disappointment and shared their preferred alternatives.

Peter Laviolette selected as the new head coach for the New York Rangers

Peter Laviolette has been chosen as the new head coach for the New York Rangers, according to an announcement made by the team on Tuesday. The news, initially reported by The New York Post, confirms Laviolette as the 37th head coach in the franchise's history.

Chris Drury, the Rangers' general manager, expressed his enthusiasm for Laviolette's appointment, citing the coach's impressive track record and success at various levels throughout his career.

Laviolette has held five previous head coaching positions in the Metropolitan Division with the Islanders, Hurricanes, Flyers, Predators, and Capitals. His tenure with Washington came to an end after the team fell short of making the postseason.

Despite this setback, Laviolette has consistently demonstrated his ability to maximize the potential of his star players. Throughout his career, he has led his teams to the Stanley Cup Finals three times and secured a championship victory in 2006 with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The decision to appoint Laviolette as head coach reflects the New York Rangers' win-now mindset, as they strive to capture their first Stanley Cup title since 1994.

