The New York Rangers are poised for the 2023-24 NHL season with a roster that's filled with talent and experience. The projected starting lines for the season showcase the team's blend of skill, depth, and veteran leadership.

New York Rangers projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Kaapo Kakko

The New York Rangers' top line features a combination of speed, playmaking, and scoring ability. Chris Kreider, known for his speed and net-front presence, will be a key contributor.

Mika Zibanejad, one of the team's offensive catalysts, centers the line, while Kaapo Kakko, a highly-touted prospect, adds youth and scoring potential on the wing.

2nd Line:

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Blake Wheeler

The second line is a mix of elite talent and veteran leadership. Artemi Panarin, one of the league's premier playmakers, will look to set up his linemates.

Vincent Trocheck, acquired via trade, brings a strong two-way game and offensive upside. Blake Wheeler, a seasoned veteran, adds physicality and experience to complete this line.

3rd Line:

Barclay Goodrow – Filip Chytil – Alexis Lafreniere

The third line is built on versatility and energy. Barclay Goodrow, known for his defensive reliability and penalty-killing skills, is expected to be the center.

Filip Chytil, a promising young forward, adds speed and playmaking ability, while Alexis Lafreniere, the 2020 first overall pick, brings scoring potential and tenacity on the wing.

4th Line:

Jimmy Vesey – Nick Bonino – Tyler Pitlick

The fourth line offers depth and reliability. Jimmy Vesey, a versatile forward, provides depth on the wing. Nick Bonino, a dependable center, adds faceoff expertise and defensive responsibility. Tyler Pitlick's physicality and forechecking presence round out this line.

Defensive Pairings:

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren and Adam Fox are expected to continue to anchor the New York Rangers' blue line with their defensive reliability and shot-blocking prowess.

K'Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

K'Andre Miller, a young and emerging defenseman, will look to build upon his promising start in the NHL. He has been paired here with Jacob Trouba, known for his physical play and offensive contributions from the blue line.

Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson adds depth to the defensive pairings with his offensive skills. He partners with Braden Schneider, a physical and stay-at-home defenseman who brings a physical edge to the lineup.

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin is set to take on the starting goaltender role, showcasing his ability to make critical saves and provide a strong presence in the crease.

Jonathan Quick

Jonathan Quick, a veteran goaltender with extensive playoff experience, will provide capable backup support and mentorship to the younger Shesterkin.

With this projected lineup, the New York Rangers are poised to be a competitive force in the 2023-24 season. Their combination of skill, depth, and veteran leadership makes them a team to watch as they strive for success in the pursuit of the Stanley Cup. Rangers fans can anticipate an exciting season ahead.