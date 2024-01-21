New York Rangers vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 21, 2024

The New York Rangers (28-15-2) will be on the road to face the Anaheim Ducks (15-29-1) at Honda Center on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

New York's previous match resulted in a 2-1 road loss to the LA Kings on Jan. 20, while Anaheim suffered a 5-3 road defeat against the San Jose Sharks on the same day.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN1, SNE, SNP, SNW, BSSD, BSSC and MSG.

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

The New York Rangers maintain an average of 3.25 goals per game, while their defense concedes an average of 2.86 goals.

Artemi Panarin has contributed significantly with 27 goals and 44 assists this season. Vincent Trocheck follows with 14 goals and 30 assists, and Mika Zibanejad has recorded 15 goals and 28 assists. In goal, Igor Shesterkin boasts a record of 18-11-0, holding a 2.84 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks maintain an average of 2.5 goals per game, yet their defense concedes an average of 3.41 goals.

Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor with 21 goals and 12 assists this season. Troy Terry follows closely with 11 goals and 18 assists, with contributions from Mason McTavish's 13 goals and 15 assists. In the goal, John Gibson holds an 8-19-0 record for the season, allowing 83 goals with a 3.1 GAA, making 733 saves and achieving a .897 SV%.

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 44 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Rangers are 23-18-1-2 (53.4%) against the Ducks.

The Rangers excel in penalty, with 82.31%, while the Ducks are 78.19%.

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 54.3% win rate, while the Ducks are 48.8%.

New York Rangers vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds and Prediction

New York has thrived as the favorite this season, securing a 23-13 record. The Rangers maintain a perfect winning record in games with odds shorter than -229 and have 69.6% of winning tonight's game.

Throughout the ongoing season, the Ducks have consistently played the underdog, being labeled as such in 40 instances and pulled off upsets in 14 of those games. When confronted with odds of +188 or longer, Anaheim has managed an 8-10 record, indicating a 34.7% probability of winning tonight.

Prediction: Rangers 5 - 3 Ducks

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Mika Zibanejad to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: No.

