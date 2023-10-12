New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more

The New York Rangers open their 2023-24 NHL season on the road against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.

The Rangers are coming off a first-round playoff exit last season but are bringing back a very similar roster. Buffalo, meanwhile, missed the playoffs once again but has a lot of promise entering the new season.

The game goes down at 7 p.m. ET at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. It can be seen on ESPN+ in the States and Sportsnet One in Canada.

New York Rangers preview

The New York Rangers were busy in the off-season, but it was more with minor moves. New York brought in the likes of Blake Wheeler, Nick Bonino, Riley Nash, and backup goaltender Jonathan Quick.

The Rangers are still led by goalie Igor Shesterkin who is one of, if not the best goalie in the league. New York still has key players in Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Jacob Trouba.

Buffalo Sabres preview

The Buffalo Sabres are a fringe playoff team.

The Buffalo Sabres have the longest playoff drought in the NHL, but that could end this season.

The Sabres have a good young core that's only getting better and finally has a goalie in Devon Levi who looks poised to be a solid starting goalie in the NHL.

Buffalo has most of their core locked in long-term and also signed Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power to extensions this past week. The Sabres are -120 to make the playoffs this season.

New York Rangers lines

Forwards

Kreider-Zibanejad-Kakko

Panarin-Chytil-Lafreniere

Cuylle-Trochek-Wheeler

Goodrow-Bonino-Pitlick

Defensemen

Lindgren-Fox

Miller-Trouba

Gustafsson-Schneider

Goalies

Shesterkin

Quick

Buffalo Sabres lines

Forwards

Skinner-Thompson-Tuch

Peterka-Cozens-Olofsson

Greenway-Mittelstadt-Benson

Girgensons-Krebs-Okopso

Defensemen

Samuelsson-Dahlin

Power-Jokiharju

Clifton-Johnson

Goalies

Levi

Comrie

Rangers & Sabres Odds & Predictions

The Rangers are -125 favorites on the road over the Sabres, who're +105. The over/under is set at 6.5.

This should be a great game, but the Rangers should get a win. Although Levi has a lot of promise, he faces a great Rangers offense, while New York plays well defensively and can keep the puck out of their own net.

The Rangers should get a goal early and hold on to their lead to get the win.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Sabres

Poll : Who do you think wins? Rangers Sabres 0 votes