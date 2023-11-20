New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 20th 2023

The New York Rangers go on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and promises to be a good one.

New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars: Game preview

The Rangers are currently 12-2-1 and in second in the Eastern Conference while being on a four-game winning streak. The Rangers are coming off a 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

New York has been led by Artemi Panarin, who has 26 points, Chris Kreider and Vincent Trochek,who both have 14 points, while Adam Fox, Erik Gustafsson, and Alexis Lafreniere all have 11 points.

Dallas, meanwhile, is 11-4-1 and third in the Western Conference. They had their four-game win streak snapped on Saturday against Colorado. This year, the Stars have been led by Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson who have 15 points, while Matt Duchene has 14 points and Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnson both have 13 points.

Rangers vs. Stars: Head-to-head & key numbers

New York is 79-43-22-4 all-time against Dallas.

The Rangers are allowing just 2.2 goals per game which is second best in the NHL.

Dallas ranks second with an 89.1% penalty kill.

The Stars are 4-3 at home.

New York is 7-1-1 on the road.

The Rangers rank second on the power play at 33.3%.

Rangers vs. Stars: Odds & prediction

The New York Rangers are +114 underdogs while the Dallas Stars are -135 favorites with the over/under set at 5.5 goals and juiced to -125.

This should be the best game of the night in the NHL as both the Rangers and Stars are legit Stanley Cup contenders. Although this game is in Dallas, the Stars have played better on the road, while the Rangers are great at home.

In what should be a low-scoring game, I'll take the better offense with the Rangers, who should be able to get some timely goals and leave Dallas with a win.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Stars 1

Rangers vs. Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: New York Rangers to win +114.

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals +105.

Tip 3: Chris Kreider over 2.5 shots on goal -110.

Tip 4: 1st period under 1.5 goals +100.

