New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 29th 2023

The New York Rangers will face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, Florida, on Friday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL.

The contest can be heard on WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM and WQAM 560 AM.

New York Rangers game preview

The New York Rangers have a record of 24-8-1 after winning their past game 5-1 against the Washington Capitals. They are averaging 3.39 goals scored, while conceding 2.70 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 31.1%, while their penalty kill rate is 86.0%.

Artemi Panarin has been a crucial player for the New York team, tallying 19 goals and 27 assists in just 33 games this season. Mika Zibanejad is another player for New York contributing greatly with a total of 35 points (13 goals and 22 assists).

In terms of goaltending, Jonathan Quick has a record of 9-1-1; he boasts a save percentage of .920 and 2.27 goals against average per game.

Filip Chytil (upper body) and Kaapo Kakko (undisclosed) are unavailable for today's match.

Florida Panthers game preview

The Florida Panthers stand at 20-12-2 this season after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in their last game. On average, the Panthers score 2.91 goals per game and allow 2.59. Their power play success rate is 18.3%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 83.3%.

Sam Reinhart has been a key player for Florida and managed to accumulate 42 points by scoring 21 goals and 21 assists. Another key contributor for Florida is Aleksander Barkov Jr., who currently has a total of 35 points with 11 goals and 24 assists.

Anthony Stolarz has a 4-3-0 record this season and has allowed 18 goals and managed to make 193 saves. Jonah Gadjovich (illness) is unavailable for today's match.

New York Rangers lines

Forwards

Chris Kreider

Mika Zibanejad

Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin

Defensemen

Ryan Lindgren

Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Florida Panthers lines

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues

Aleksander Barkov

Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling

Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers: Odds & Prediction

Both the Panthers and the Rangers have won two games out of their past three. Recently, Florida’s offensive performance has shown improvement. They have managed to score three or more goals in six out of their past 10 games.

The Panthers have better goals against average than the Rangers. New York has a better power play success rate and penalty kill rate compared to Florida.

The Panthers are the favorites with odds of -125, while the Rangers are the underdogs with odds set at +105. With an added ice-home advantage, Florida should win this game.

New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Panthers to win - 125

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart to score - Yes

Tip 4: Home Advantage - Yes