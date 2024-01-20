New York Rangers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 20, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (21-13-8) will look to break a four game losing streak at home when they take on the New York Rangers (28-14-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. The game is set for 10.30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+, KCAL, MSG and MSG2.

Los Angeles suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to the Predators in their previous game on Thursday, while New York faced a 5-1 loss on the road to the Golden Knights on the same day.

New York Rangers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

The New York Rangers are averaging 3.25 goals scored per game, while their defense has allowed an average of 2.86 goals.

Artemi Panarin has recorded 27 goals and 44 assists this season, while Vincent Trocheck has contributed 14 goals and 30 assists. In goal, Igor Shesterkin has a 18-11-0 record, allowing 81 goals with a 2.84 GAA, making 749 saves and a .902%.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings are averaging 3.21 goals per game, with their defense allowing 2.55 goals against. Adrian Kempe has recorded 15 goals and 24 assists, while Anze Kopitar has been a prominent contributor with 14 goals and 25 assists.

In goal, Cam Talbot has a 14-11-5 record, boasting a 2.43 GAA and a .915 SV%

New York Rangers vs Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 155 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Rangers are 81-58-16 (57.4%) against the Kings.

In the regular season, the Rangers are 75-53-16 (57.6%) against the Kings.

The Kings rank fourth best in the league with a goals differential of +28, while the Rangers are 11th

The Kings have a goal differential of +28, ranking them fourth-best in the league, while the Rangers, with a goal differential of +17, are 11th.

New York Rangers vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

Los Angeles has been the favorites in 30 games this season, securing victory 16 times. In 28 games with odds lower than -115, the Kings have emerged victorious in 15, holding a 53.5% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Rangers, in eight instances as the underdogs this season, have pulled off five upset wins, boasting a 62.5% success rate. When the Rangers are the underdogs with odds of -105 or longer, they hold a 3-2 record and have a 51.2% chance of winning.

Prediction: Kings 3-2 Rangers

New York Rangers vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Chris Kreider to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Anze Kopitar to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Rangers to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who Will Be The Winner? New York Rangers Los Angeles Kings 0 votes