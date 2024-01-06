New York Rangers vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 6th 2024

The top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers (26-10-1), will face off against the 13th-ranked Montreal Canadiens (16-17-15) at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NHLN, TVAS, CITY, SNE and MSG2.

The Rangers are coming off a commanding 4-1 victory against the Blackhawks on Jan 4, while the Canadiens look to bounce back from a 6-1 home loss against the Sabres.

New York Rangers vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview

The New York Rangers are showcasing a potent offense, averaging 3.38 goals per game and converting on an impressive 30.4 percent of their power play opportunities.

Leading the scoring charge is Artemi Panarin with 24 goals, complemented by Vincent Trocheck's assists and Chris Kreider's 100 shots on goal.

On the defensive end, the team allows an average of 2.73 goals per game and successfully kills 84.1% of opponent power plays.

In the net, Igor Shesterkin boasts a record of 16-8-0, a 2.75 GAA, and a .908 SV%, having faced 704 shots and allowing 65 goals.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are grappling with recent losses to the Panthers, Lightning, and Sabres.

Offensively, the team averages 2.74 goals per game, scoring on 18.2% of power play opportunities.

Nick Suzuki leads with 12 goals, Mike Matheson has contributed 21 assists, and Cole Caufield boasts 133 shots on goal.

Defensively, Montreal allows an average of 3.45 goals per game and has a 72.1% success rate on penalty kills.

In goal, Sam Montembeault has an 8-5-3 record, a 2.94 GAA, and a .903 SV%, facing 516 shots and allowing 50 goals.

New York Rangers vs Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Rangers faced difficulties against the Canadiens, boasting their worst lifetime winning percentage with a 39.0% win rate over 638 regular season games.

In playoffs, the Rangers and Canadiens have faced off 73 times, making it the highest against any single opponent for the Rangers.

Since the first encounter against the Canadiens in 1930, the Rangers trail in the lifetime series with a 33-38-2 record in playoff games.

Rangers excel in faceoffs, winning 54.2% of them, and maintain a +24 goal differential, ranking 5th best in the league. On the other hand, the Canadiens, while strong in faceoff win rate at 54.3%, struggle with the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -27.

New York Rangers vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds and prediction

The New Rangers have dominated with 21 wins in 29 games in their role as favorites this season. When facing odds shorter than -223, the Rangers boast a solid 69.0% chance of winning, having won five out of seven games.

On the flip side, the Canadiens, often the underdog in 35 games, have secured upsets in 37.1% of those matchups. The Canadiens face challenges when odds list them at +182 or longer, holding a 2-9 record with a win probability of 35.5%.

Prediction: Rangers 5 - 4 Canadiens

New York Rangers vs Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Vincent Trocheck to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Canadiens to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? New York Rangers Montreal Canadiens 0 votes