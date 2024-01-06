New York Rangers vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 6th 2024

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, hockey enthusiasts are in for an exciting clash as the New York Rangers (26-10-1), currently leading the Eastern Conference, face off against the Montreal Canadiens (16-17-5) at Bell Centre.

TV channel and live streaming options

The highly anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM ET, and will offer fans an opportunity to witness thrilling on-ice action.

For those unable to attend the game in person, MSG will be broadcasting the match on television, providing an immersive experience for viewers. Additionally, the game can be live-streamed for free on Fubo, giving fans the flexibility to catch it from the comfort of their homes or on the go.

New York Rangers vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview

The Rangers have been a force to reckon with, ranking ninth in the NHL with a total of 125 goals, averaging an impressive 3.4 goals per game. Artemi Panarin has been a standout offensive force for New York this season, amassing an impressive 52 points. Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck have also played pivotal roles in the team's offensive efforts, contributing 38 points each.

On the defensive front, the Rangers have allowed only 101 goals this season, boasting the sixth-fewest goals against in the league, with goaltender Jonathan Quick making a significant impact. Quick, with a record of 9-2-1 in 13 games played, has allowed only 30 goals while recording 330 saves.

In contrast, the Canadiens have faced challenges this season, ranking 28th in the NHL for total goals scored with 104, averaging 2.7 goals per game.

Nicholas Suzuki, with 34 points, and Cole Caufield, with 27 points, have been notable contributors to Montreal's offensive efforts. However, the team's defensive struggles are evident, with them conceding 3.4 goals per game, placing them 26th in the league.

Cayden Primeau, the Canadiens' goaltender, holds a record of 4-4-0 this season. He has faced 238 shots, allowing 27 goals with a goals-against average of 3.3 and a save percentage of .898, ranking 45th in the league.

Head-to-head clashes between Rangers and Montreal Canadiens

The New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens have engaged in 53 hockey games, exhibiting an average scoring prowess of 5 goals per match. The statistics showcase a closely contested rivalry, with the Canadiens securing victories in 30 games and the Rangers notching up 23 wins.

Both teams have demonstrated resilience in overtime (OT) scenarios, with the Rangers clinching 3 OT victories and the Canadiens securing 2. Additionally, the Montreal Canadiens have displayed proficiency in shootouts (PS) with two wins, in contrast to the Rangers' two losses. The average goals per match stand at 2.4 for the Rangers and 2.6 for the Canadiens.