New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Game 2: Preview, Lines, Prediction, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The New York Rangers had an easy outing in Game 1 of their first-round matchup against the neighboring New Jersey Devils. The Rangers were the more experienced team on the ice and it clearly showed in the 5-1 scoreline at the end of three periods at Prudential Center.

Vladimir Tarasenko opened the scoring for the New York Rangers just under the five-minute mark, in an assist from K'Andre Miller. Chris Kreider tipped in an Adam Fox pass to doubled the Rangers lead to end the first period.

Both teams played good defense in the second period, but Ryan Lindgren found an opening for the Rangers' third goal of the game.

Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil scored two goals and the Devils responded with their only goal of the game from Jack Hughes.

Adam Fox had four assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves for the New York Rangers against an inexperienced Devils squad that had six players playing in the postseason for the first time.

Shesterkin won the goalie battle in Game 1 and had a .964 SV% as compared to his opponent Vitek Vanecek's meager .818 SV%.

New York Rangers Projected Lineup

Kreider - Zibanejad - Kane

Panarin - Trocheck - Tarasenko

Lafreniere - Chytil - Kakko

Vessey - Goodrow - Motte

Lindgren - Fox

Miller - Trouba

Mikkola - Schneider

Shesterkin

Halak

New Jersey Devils Projected Lineup

Meier - Hischier - Mercer

Palat - Hughes - Bratt

Wood - Haula - Tatar

Sharangovich - McLeod - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Marino

Bahl - Severson

Vanecek

Schmid

Prediction

Timo Meier has been moved up to the top line for Game 2 against the New York Rangers. The Devils will be looking to make use of the Swiss connection between Meier and Nico Hischier heading into another tough battle. Vitek Vanechek will need to perform better if the Devils want to have a chance at winning tonight's game.

The Rangers are looking great heading into Game 2. They are the favorites for the series and they showed that in Game 1. Mika Zibanejad and Patrick Kane had a silent last game and will look to add their names to the score sheet tonight. Igor Shesterkin is a rock in goal for the Rangers and it will be a tough challenge for the Devils to make it through his goal.

New York Rangers 2, New Jersey Devils 0

