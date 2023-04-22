The New Jersey Devils unexpectedly trail the New York Rangers 2-0 in this first-round series. After finishing the regular season third in the NHL with 52 wins, the Devils have yet to find their footing in the playoffs. The speed that brought them so much success has been non-existent, their defensive structure has been jumbled, their confidence is shaken, and goaltender Vitek Vanecek has been less than mediocre in the first two games. It is time to be worried in the Garden State.

The Rangers, on the other hand, could not be more thrilled. They went to New Jersey and outscored the Devils 9-2 in the first two games, taking a commanding lead and allowing themselves a chance to sweep one of the Cup contenders. They now have the chance to do it all on their home ice at Madison Square Garden.

The formula for this series is quite simple: if New Jersey can somehow find their way back to the style of play they dominated with all season and get even average goaltending, they can turn this around. If not, they may not win a game.

Vanecek has struggled in the nets for the Devils. In two games, he has yet to crack a .850 save percentage. That won't cut it. But will the Devils return to Vanecek in Game 3? Or will it be the playoff debut for 22-year-old Akira Schmid in the world's most famous arena?

Schmid was excellent for the Devils in his first season, finishing with a 9-5-2 record and a .922 save percentage. Yet, when Mackenzie Blackwood returned from injury, Schmid was sent back down to the AHL. Blackwood struggled after his return and Schmid quickly made his return to New Jersey. This goalie carousel is not ideal for any NHL team, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

New York Rangers Projected Lineup

Kreider - Zibanajed - Kane

Panarin - Trocheck - Tarasenko

Laf - Chytil - Kakko

Vesey - Goodrow - Motte

Lindgren - Fox

Miller - Trouba

Mikkola - Schneider

Shesterkin

Halak

Devils Projected Lineup

Tatar - Hischier - Mercer

Palat - Hughes - Bratt

Meier - Haula - Boqvist=

Wood - McLeod - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Marino

Bahl - Severson

Schmid

Vanecek

Prediction

Lindy Ruff may start Akira Schmid in Game 3, but it is not certain. Ruff has been confident in Vanecek despite his poor numbers toward the end of the season, and the coach does not like to take risks. It would certainly be a risk to start a young goalie at MSG with the series in a crucial 2-0 status.

The Devils need to find their game. It remains to be seen if they will ldo so in Game 3.

Rangers 4-2 Devils

