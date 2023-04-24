New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Game 4: Preview, Lines, Predictions, 2023 NHL Playoffs 

The New Jersey Devils found a will and a way to sneak away with an overtime win in Game 3 against the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

After trailing 1-0 in a defensive game, Jack Hughes delivered a power-play goal before Dougie Hamilton played the hero in the first overtime. The victory brought life back to the Devils' dressing room and to their series hopes. With the series now at 2-1 in favor of the New York Rangers, a pivotal Game 4 on Monday should be fun to watch.

New Jersey had a rough start to this series in virtually every aspect. Their goaltending was poor, their special teams struggled, they could not hold onto pucks or make plays, and they were outscored 10-2 in the first two games. But on Saturday, a change in goal seemed to be exactly what they needed.

In his first career playoff start, 22-year-old Akira Schmid made 35 saves on 36 New York shots. His calming performance looked to inject some energy and confidence back into the Devils, allowing them to win a tight-checking, high-pressure game. It seems certain that Schmid will get the nod again in Game 4.

On top of goaltending, New Jersey showed that they have grown. The young and inexperienced team looked overwhelmed in the first two games but went into Madison Square Garden for Game 3, and found a way to get the win. It was quite impressive.

The New York Rangers don't need to change much moving forward, as they were nearly as happy with their performance as the Devils in Game 3. Head Coach Gerard Gallant spoke about simply finishing on more of their chances, but both sides seem well aware that this series is destined for six or seven games.

New York Rangers projected lineup

Kreider - Zibanajed - Kane

Panarin - Trocheck - Tarasenko

Laf - Chytil - Kakko

Vesey - Goodrow - Motte

Lindgren - Fox

Miller - Trouba

Mikkola - Schneider

Shesterkin

Halak

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Tatar - Hischier - Mercer

Palat - Hughes - Bratt

Meier - Haula - Boqvist=

Wood - McLeod - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Marino

Bahl - Severson

Schmid

Vanecek

Prediction

This game is extremely important. Teams that go down 3-1 have roughly a 10% success rate of coming back and winning the series. The New Jersey Devils know that and will play with an unmatched sense of urgency in this one. That will be the difference. That, and Akira Schmid.

New Jersey Devils 3, New York Rangers 1

