New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Game 5: Preview, Lines, Predictions, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The New York Rangers looked confident coming into Game 4 at Madison Square Garden but were stunned by the Devils' 3-1 win to equalize the series at 2-2.

The Devils' performance took a turn for the better after getting smashed in the first two games by two 5-1 losses.

Jack Hughes scored the opening goal for the Devils 2:50 into the first period when he slotted in Jonas Siegenthaler's pass. With a scoreless second period for both teams, Vincent Trochek scored the equlizer for the New York Rangers just 1:42 into the third period from a Chris Kreider assist.

Jonas Siegenthaler scored his first goal in this year's playoffs from captain Nico Hischier's assist, giving the Devils a 2-1 lead. Ondrej Palat put the final nail in the coffin with a 19:34 minute goal via a Jesper Bratt assist (his third assist of the series).

Akira Schmin was one of the biggest heroes for the Devils in Game 4. The 22-year-old made 22 saves and now has a .966 SV% and .91 GAA across the two games he has played in this series.

The New York Rangers have had problems offensively. They have many big names in their attack like Patrick Kane, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad who have not been able to perform consistently. Zibanejad said in a recent interview that he has been feeling the pressure mount on the Rangers' offense.

New York Rangers projected lineup

Kreider - Zibanajed - Kane

Panarin - Trocheck - Tarasenko

Laf - Chytil - Kakko

Vesey - Goodrow - Motte

Lindgren - Fox

Miller - Trouba

Mikkola - Schneider

Shesterkin

Halak

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Tatar - Hischier - Mercer

Palat - Hughes - Bratt

Meier - Haula - Boqvist=

Wood - McLeod - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Marino

Bahl - Severson

Schmid

Vanecek

Prediction

The series shifts back to the Prudential Center, where the Devils lost the first two games of the series in pretty similar fashion. But a lot has changed for them in the last two games and they're now the ones who have all the momentum heading into a pivotal Game 5 at home.

If the New York Rangers can get their forwards to perform as well as they did in their first two games here, it should be a comfortable victory for them with Igor Shesterkin in goal.

However, the Devils don't seem like a team who would just wave the flag and accept defeat. Both teams are going to fight really hard to win this game and gain an important 3-2 lead in the first round of the 2023 NHL Playoffs.

