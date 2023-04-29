New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Game 6: Preview, Lines, Predictions, 2023 NHL Playoffs 

The New Jersey Devils have flipped their series with the New York Rangers on its head.

After being dominated and outscored 10-2 in the first two games, the Devils have won three straight, including two at Madison Square Garden.

Game 5, perhaps, was the best game of the series from New Jersey. They controlled most of the contest and skated off with a dominant 4-0 win at the Rock. It was the third consecutive victory for the Devils, the third in as many playoff starts for goaltender Akira Schmid, and the first shutout of the series, just the second of the entire postseason.

Schmid was inserted into the lineup in Game 3 after usual starter, Vitek Vanecek, allowed 10 goals in two games. Schmid, 22, had never played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and had minimal playoff experience with his previous clubs. But that did not show. The calm demeanor that Devils fans grew accustomed to was at the forefront and Schmid has not looked back.

While Schmid has been excellent, the Devils also took the goaltender swap to heart and found a way to change their game.

In the last two games, New Jersey has allowed just 23 shots on goal per game. They have clogged up the neutral zone, completely disabled the Rangers' top players, and controlled the flow of the game. They have a 3-2 series lead and a chance to end it in New York City because of it.

This will be a huge test for a young Devils team. Can they continue to overcome their inexperience in do-or-die hockey against a much more veteran Rangers team?

New York Rangers projected lineup

Kreider - Zibanajed - Tarasenko

Lafreniere - Trocheck - Kane

Panarin - Chytil - Kakko

Vesey - Goodrow - Motte

Lindgren - Fox

Miller - Trouba

Mikkola - Schneider

Shesterkin

Halak

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Tatar - Hischier - Bratt

Palat - Hughes - Haula

Meier - Mercer - Boqvist

Bastian - McLeod - Lazar

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Marino

Bahl - Severson

Schmid

Vanecek

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Prediction

The Devils have controlled the Rangers for three straight games. They have an extremely hot goaltender, their special teams is producing on both ends, their veterans like Erik Haula and Ondrej Palat are stepping up, and things are less than ideal on the other side.

Igor Shesterkin needs to steal a game if this is to go to seven. I think the New York Rangers respond and Shesterkin is the hero.

New York Rangers 2, New Jersey Devils 0

