New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 22nd 2023

The New York Rangers go on the road to play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins preview

The New York Rangers are 12-3-1 and coming off a 6-3 road loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. That loss snapped New York's four-game winning streak, but the Rangers still have a very impressive 7-2-1 record on the road this season.

New York has been led by Artemi Panarin who has 26 points, Chris Kreider and Vincent Trochek have 15 points and Erik Gustafsson has 12 points.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-0 shutout win over the Vegas Golden Knights at home on Sunday. The win snapped the Penguins' two-game losing streak as Pittsburgh is now 9-8 this season.

The Penguins have been led by Sidney Crosby who has 22 points, Jake Guentzel has 21 points, Evgeni Malkin has 18 points, Erik Karlsson has 17 points, and Bryan Rust has 16 points.

Rangers vs Penguins: Head-to-head & key numbers

Pittsburgh is 136-124-23-13 all-time against the New York Rangers.

The Penguins are allowing just 2.71 goals per game which ranks seventh.

New York ranks third in the NHL allowing 2.44 goals per game.

The Rangers are 7-2-1 on the road this season.

Pittsburgh is 4-5 at home.

Rangers vs Penguins: Odds & Prediction

The New York Rangers are -115 while the Pittsburgh Penguins are a slight -105 underdogs, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals, with the under juiced to -120.

New York has been solid on the road this season but comes into Pittsburgh coming off a very disappointing loss to the Dallas Stars. Both the Penguins and Rangers do a good job of limiting chances from the other team and keeping the puck out of their net.

I expect New York to have a nice bounceback game here as Igor Shesterkin should be better and limit Pittsburgh's offense.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Penguins 1

Rangers vs Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Rangers to win -115.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -120.

Tip 3: Chris Kreider over 0.5 points -150.

Tip 4: Under 1.5 goals in the first period +114.

Poll : Who do you think wins? New York Pittsburgh 0 votes