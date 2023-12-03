New York Rangers vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 3, 2023

The San Jose Sharks (6-16-2) visit Madison Square Garden in New York to face the New York Rangers (17-4-1) on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. ET.

In their latest game, the Rangers triumphed 4-3 against the Nashville Predators, whereas the Sharks secured a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

The game will be telecast on MSG, NBCS-CA and NHL Network.

New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks: Game preview

The San Jose Sharks, facing difficulties this season, bounced back with a notable win in their previous game. Against the Devils, the Sharks' offense showcased strength, scoring six goals and securing a three-goal victory.

Jacob MacDonald played a key role with a strong performance, contributing two goals. Tomas Hertl has made notable contributions this season with four goals and 13 assists.

For the season, the Sharks have averaged 1.75 goals and conceded 3.92 goals per game, placing both their offense and defense at the 32nd rank in the league.

On the other hand, the New York Rangers' offensive prowess shone on Saturday against the Predators, securing a victory with four goals. Despite the defense not reaching elite status, it provided sufficient support for the win.

Adam Fox played a key role, delivering a strong performance with three assists. Currently averaging 3.32 goals, the Rangers' defense is allowing 2.45 goals per game and holds the 3rd rank. The team acknowledges the critical role their defense must play in upcoming matches.

New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks: Head-to-head and Key numbers

In the 47 games contested between the Rangers and Sharks, the New York Rangers boast a dominant overall record of 32 wins, 12 losses, and 3 ties, translating to a formidable 71.3% success rate against the Sharks. The Rangers achieved their longest winning streak over the Sharks, a total of 7 games, and remarkably, this accomplishment occurred twice. The Rangers stand as the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL, having netted a total of 73 goals (averaging 3.3 per game). Meanwhile, the Sharks find themselves in the 32nd position with a season total of 42 goals (averaging 1.8 per game). Defensively, the Rangers shine as the second-best team in the league, conceding just 54 goals (2.4 per game), whereas the Sharks struggle, allowing a league-high total of 94 goals (3.9 per game). Additionally, in faceoff performances, the Rangers demonstrated supremacy with the best win rate in the NHL at 56.3%. In contrast, the Sharks hold the eighth-best faceoff win percentage in the league at 52.1%.

New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks: Odds and Prediction

New York's success as a favorite is evident with 14 wins in 17 games this NHL season. The Rangers have consistently faced favorable odds, never going -468, resulting in an impressive 82.4% chance of winning the upcoming contest as per the odds.

The offensive trend persists, with the New York and their opponents collectively surpassing six goals in 11 of the 22 games played this season.

New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: New York Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes

Tip 3: Sharks to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? New York Rangers San Jose Sharks 0 votes