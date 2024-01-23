New York Rangers vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 23, 2024

The New York Rangers remain on the road to play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET at the SAP Center. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

New York Rangers vs San Jose Sharks preview

The New York Rangers are 29-15-2 and coming off a 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on the road on Sunday night. That snapped their two-game losing streak, having lost 5-1 to Vegas and 2-1 to the LA Kings to begin their road trip.

The Rangers, meanwhile, are led by Artemi Panarin who has 62 points, Vincent Trochek has 45 points. Mika Zibanejad has 44. Chris Kreider has 42 points. Adam Fox has 33 points, while Alexis Lafreniere has 26 points.

The San Jose Sharks, meanwhile, are 12-31-4 and riding a two-game win streak. They are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Kings on Monday, having beaten the Ducks 5-3. The win over Anaheim snapped San Jose's three-game losing streak.

The Sharks have been led by Tomas Hertl who has 33 points, Mikael Granlund has 29 points. Fabian Zetterlund has 21 points. William Eklund has 19 points, while Mike Hoffman has 17.

Rangers vs Sharks: Head-to-head & key numbers

New York is 33-10-3-2 overall against San Jose.

The Rangers are averaging 3.24 goals per game, which ranks 13th.

San Jose is 7-12-2 at home with a -33 goal differential.

New York allows 2.83 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

The Sharks are averaging just 2.04 goals per game, which ranks 32nd.

The Rangers are 14-9-2 on the road, with a +8 goal differential.

San Jose allows 3.96 goals per game, which is 32nd.

Rangers vs Sharks: Odds & Prediction

The New York Rangers are -340 favorites, while the San Jose Sharks are +270 underdogs, with the over/under set at six goals.

San Jose is on a two-game winning streak and has been playing decently recently, while New York snapped their losing streak on Monday with a win over Anaheim.

The Rangers have the better goalie in Igor Shesterkin, while Mackenzie Blackwood will start for San Jose on the back-to-back. The Rangers should score early and often on Blackwood and cruise to a lopsided win.

Prediction: Rangers 4-1 Sharks

Rangers vs Sharks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York -1.5 -130

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -115

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals first period -130

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin over 3.5 shots on goal -115

