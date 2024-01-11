New York Rangers vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 11th 2024

The New York Rangers are set to clash against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at the Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+, MSG 2 and BSMW.

The contest can be listened to via radio on WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM and KMOX - NewsRadio 1120 AM.

New York Rangers game preview

The New York Rangers are 26-11-2 this season after losing to the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 in their last game. On average, the Rangers score 3.36 goals per game and allow 2.82. Their power play success rate is 30.0%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 84.3%.

Artemi Panarin has been an asset to New York, contributing 26 goals and 30 assists, resulting in 56 points. Vincent Trocheck has also made contributions, scoring 12 goals and providing 29 assists in 39 games. Jonathan Quick boasts a 9-2-2 record and has allowed 33 goals while tallying 357 saves.

Filip Chytil (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (undisclosed) and Tyler Pitlick (lower body) are unavailable for today's match.

St. Louis Blues game preview

In the last game, the St. Louis Blues (20-18-1) were defeated 5-1 by the Florida Panthers. They are scoring 2.77 goals and conceding 3.18 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 10.6%, while their penalty kill rate is 78.4%.

Robert Thomas has contributed to St. Louis’ offense, tallying 16 goals and 25 assists in 39 games. Meanwhile, Pavel Buchnevich has scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists, resulting in 29 points. Joel Hofer has a 7-7-0 record with a saver percentage of .908 and a goals-against average of 2.9 per game.

Justin Faulk (lower body), Anton Malmstrom (undisclosed) and Josh Jacobs (undisclosed) are unavailable for tonight's game.

New York Rangers lines

Forwards

Chris Kreider

Mika Zibanejad

Will Cuylle

Artemi Panarin

Defensemen

Ryan Lindgren

Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

St. Louis Blues lines

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich

Robert Thomas

Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad

Defensemen

Nick Leddy

Colton Parayko

Torey Krug

Goalies

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues: Odds & Prediction

Both the Rangers and the Blues have won two games out of their past five. New York has a better power play success rate and penalty kill rate than St. Louis. The Blues have won one game out of three last home games.

The Rangers are the favorites with odds of -164, while the Blues are the underdogs at +138. Based on the moneyline odds, New York has a 62.1% chance of winning.

New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Rangers to win - 164

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals - Yes

Tip 3: Artemi Panarin to score - Yes