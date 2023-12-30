New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 30, 2023

The New York Rangers clash against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at the Amalie Arena, Tampa, with the puck dropping at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, including ESPN+, MSG 2 and BSSUN.

The contest can also be listened to on WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM and 102.5 The Bone.

New York Rangers game preview

The New York Rangers are 24-9-1 this season after losing 4-3 to the Florida Panthers in their last game. On average, the Rangers score 3.39 goals per game and allow 2.70. Their power play success rate is 31.1% while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 86.0%.

Artemi Panarin has been an asset for New York, contributing 46 points, scoring 20 goals and assisting 26, across 34 games. Mika Zibanejad's performance this season has been impressive, accumulating 36 points, scoring 14 goals and assisting 22.

Jonathan Quick has a 9-2-0 record, with a save percentage of .917 and goals against average of 2.4 per game. Kaapo Kakko (undisclosed) and Filip Chytil (upper body) are unavailable.

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

In the last game, the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-14-5) lost 3-2 to the Florida Panthers. Tampa Bay is allowing 3.42 goals per game while scoring 3.31. Their power play success rate is 29.6% while their penalty kill rate is 80.2%.

Nikita Kucherov has been a key player for Tampa Bay this season, contributing 58 points, with 24 goals and 34 assists. Another contributor for Tampa Bay is Brayden Point, who has 38 points, with 16 goals and 22 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 8-6-0 record and allowed 38 goals, making 372 saves. Mikhail Sergachev (lower body) is sidelined due to injury.

New York Rangers lines

Forwards

Chris Kreider

Mika Zibanejad

Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin

Defensemen

Ryan Lindgren

Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Tampa Bay Lightning lines

Forwards

Steven Stamkos

Brayden Point

Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel

Defensemen

Victor Hedman

Nicklaus Perbix

Hayden Fleury

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds & Prediction

Both the Lightning and the Rangers have won two of their last three games. Tampa Bay has won its last four games at home, scoring 13 goals in its last three outings.

New York has a better power play success rate and penalty kill rate than the Tampa Bay.

The Lightning are the favorites with odds of -112 while the Rangers are the underdogs with odds set at -109. With an added ice-home advantage, Tampa Bay should win this game.

New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Lightning to win - 112

Tip 2: Nikita Kucherov to score - Yes

Tip 3: Home Advantage - Yes