New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 19th 2023

The New York Rangers go on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs preview

The New York Rangers are currently 21-7-1, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference. New York is on a two-game win streak and coming off a 2-1 overtime win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Their last loss came to Toronto as the Rangers lost 7-3 at home.

New York is led by Artemi Panarin who has 42 points, Vincent Trochek has 27 points, Mika Zibanejad has 26 points, Chris Kreider has 24 points, and Adam Fox has 21 points.

Toronto, meanwhile, is 16-6-6 and coming off a 7-0 shutout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division but are 2-1-1 in their past four games.

Toronto has been led by William Nylander who has 40 points, Auston Matthews has 35 points, Mitch Marner has 34 points, John Tavares has 29 points, and Morgan Reilly has 21 points.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key numbers

Rangers are 237-294-95-8 all-time against Toronto.

New York is allowing 2.72 goals per game which ranks eighth.

Toronto is 9-4-2 at home this season.

The Rangers average 3.28 goals per game.

The Maple Leafs allow 3.18 goals per game which ranks 15th.

New York is 11-4-1 on the road.

Toronto is averaging 3.64 goals per game which ranks second.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

The New York Rangers are -108 while the Toronto Maple Leafs are -112 with the over/under being 6.5 goals.

New York vs Toronto should be a great game between two of the best teams in the NHL. The Maple Leafs will likely start Martin Jones again who is coming off a shutout win over the Penguins on Saturday.

Igor Shesterkin struggled against Toronto last time out, but I expect the goaltender to be much better here. This should be a back-and-forth game but the Rangers will continue their win streak here.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Maple Leafs 2.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York to win -108.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -115.

Tip 3: Adam Fox over 1.5 shots on goal -135

Tip 4: Chris Kreider over 0.5 points -140.

