New York Rangers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 18, 2024

The New York Rangers (28-13-2) face the Vegas Golden Knights (25-14-5) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSGSN and SCRIPPS.

On Tuesday, New York celebrated a 5-2 victory at home against the Kraken, while, a day earlier, Vegas clinched a 4-1 home win over the Predators in their most recent outing.

New York Rangers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The New York Rangers are averaging 3.3 goals per game and conceding 2.81 goals.

Artemi Panarin has been a key contributor, amassing 59 points, with 27 goals and 33 assists, boasting a shooting accuracy of 15.2%. Vincent Trocheck has added to the team's scoring efforts with 44 points, including 14 goals and 30 assists. In goal, Igor Shesterkin has 18-10-0 record, with a 2.8 GAA and a .905 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights have a season average of 3.09 goals and 2.71 conceded. Mark Stone has contributed significantly with 15 goals and 29 assists, while William Karlsson has complemented him with 15 goals and 17 assists.

In goal, Logan Thompson has a 14-9-3 season record, boasting a .909 SV%, made 690 saves and allowed 70 goals, resulting in a 2.7 GAA.

New York Rangers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Rangers and Golden Knights have faced off 10 times in the regular season and playoffs.

The Rangers re 4-5-1 (40%) against the Golden Knights.

The Rangers are riding a two -game winning streak against the Golden Knights.

The Rangers have the league's eighth-best goal differential (+21), while the Golden Knights' +17 rank 11th.

The Rangers are second in the league with their power play conversion rate of 28.57%.

The Golden Knights have scored 32 power-plays goals, 10th best in the NHL.

New York Rangers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and prediction

The Golden Knights have pulled off upset victories in seven of 13 games as the underdogs this season, boasting a success rate of 53.8%. When facing underdog odds of +108 or longer, Vegas is 3-4, with a 48.1% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, as favorites, Rangers has won 23 their 35 games with odds shorter than -128, presenting a 56.1% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Rangers 4-3 Golden Knights

New York Rangers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Chris Kreider to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to be first goal scorer: Yes

Tip 5: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who Will Be The Winner? New York Rangers Vegas Golden Knights 0 votes