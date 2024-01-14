New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 14, 2024

The New York Rangers (26-13-2) will strive to end their four game losing streak as they go head-to-head with the Washington Capitals (20-14-6) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan 14, at 1 p.m. ET.

In latest matchup on Jan 13, New York faced a 3-2 loss on the road against Capitals, while Washington secured a 3-2 victory over the Rangers in their last home game on the same date.

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Game Preview

The Washington Capitals are facing a challenging season marked by offensive struggles, averaging 2.36 goals and scoring only four goals in their last two games. Defensively, they are allowing 3.0 goals per game.

Alexander Ovechkin has been a standout performer with eight goals and 19 assists in 39 games, accumulating 27 points.

Dylan Strome is a notable contributor with 25 points, averaging 0.6 per game, and has scored 15 goals with 10 assists in 40 games.

In goal, Darcy Kuemper holds a 10-10-2 record, maintaining a 3.27 GAA and an .891 SV%.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are enjoying a remarkable season marked by an impressive offense that ranks 10th in the NHL, scoring a total of 135 goals at a rate of 3.3 per game. On the defensive end, they have allowed 118 goals at 2.9 per game.

Artemi Panarin has played a crucial role in New York's offense, amassing 57 points in 41 games.

Mika Zibanejad has contributed significantly with 39 points, scoring 14 goals and providing 25 assists on 100 shots.

In goal, Igor Shesterkin holds a solid 16-10-0 record, along with a 2.90 GAA and .901 SV%.

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Capitals and Rangers have faced off 297 times in both regular season and playoff games.

The Capitals hold an overall record of 144-131-18-4 (51.5%) against the Rangers.

In regular season games alone, the Capitals maintain a 116-104-18-4 (51.4%) record against the Rangers.

The Rangers boast the NHL's second best faceoff win percentage at 54.7%, while the Capitals ranks 29th with a faceoff win rate of 46.4%.

New York's penalty kill is robust, thwarting 83.61% of opponent power plays, ranking seventh in the league.

On the other hand, the Capitals hold the 18th ranked penalty kill percentage at 79.34%

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Odds and prediction

New York has solidified its standing as a favorite, emerging victorious in 21 out of 33 games this season. The Rangers continue their success, winning six of eight games with odds shorter than -221. Current odds indicate 68.8% chance of the Rangers winning this game.

On the flip side, the Washington Capitals, labeled as underdogs 29 times this season, have successfully upset their opponents 11 times. When listed as underdogs with odds of +180 or longer, the Capitals boast a 3-1 record, and their win probability for this game stands at 35.7%.

Prediction: Rangers 4 - 2 Capitals

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Rangers to beat Capitals in 60 minutes: Yes

Tip 3: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 4: Vincent Trocheck to score anytime: Yes

Tip 5: Capitals to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will be the winner? New York Rangers Washington Capitals 0 votes