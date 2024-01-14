New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan. 14, 2024

The New York Rangers (26-13-2) host the Washington Capitals (20-14-6) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. ET.

The Rangers are third in the Eastern conference, with the Capitals being 11th.The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSG, SN, NHLN and MNMT.

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Spectator's Game Day Guide

Date and Time : Sunday, Jan 14 at 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan 14 at 1 p.m. ET Venue : Madison Square Garden

: Madison Square Garden Broadcast : ESPN+, MSG, SN, NHLN and MNMT.

: ESPN+, MSG, SN, NHLN and MNMT. Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Capitals Radio 24/7, TuneIn Radio or Radio.net

The Washington Capitals have faced disappointment this season, as their offense has failed to meet expectations

The Capitals are having a challenging season marked by offensive struggles, averaging a mere 2.36 goals per game, and have only scored four goals in their last two outings.

The team is led by Alexander Ovechkin, Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson. They have collectively contributed 34 goals and 36 assists, showcasing their offensive prowess.

However, the rest of the offensive unit has faced difficulties. The defensive aspect has also struggled, allowing an average of 3.00 goals per game.

Except John Carlson and Rasmus Sandin combining for 4.3 defensive point shares, the rest of the unit has encountered challenges, allowing opponents to penetrate and secure open shots on goal.

In goal, Darcy Keumper has also faced challenges, maintaining a .891 SV% and a 3.27 GAA on 641 shots, with -7.7 goals saved on average.

The New York Rangers take pride in their outstanding defensive skills

The New York Rangers are enjoying an expectional season marked by an impressive offensive performances, averaging 3.33 goals per game.

The dynamic top line, led by Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, has notched up an impressive 39 goals and 60 assists.

The entire offensive roster, including Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Alexis Lafreniere, has contributed a combined 44 goals and 56 assists.

Defensemen Adam Fox and Erik Gustafsson have further strengthened their offensive capabilities with eight goals and 38 assists from the point.

Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren and Erik Gustafsson add depth with a combined 5.3 defensive point shares.

Despite the stellar offensive display, the New York Rangers owe much of their success to a robust defense, allowing a mere 2.88 goals per game.

The team anticipates improvement from goalie Igor Shesterkin, who holds a .901 SV% and 2.90 GAA on 748 shots, with -1.3 goals saved above average.