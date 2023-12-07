$1.75 billion New York Islanders stake nearing sale: Reports

New York Islanders co-owner and governor Scott Malkin is on the brink of selling a 10% stake in the hockey franchise at a staggering $1.75 billion valuation, according to Forbes.

While the prospective buyer remains unidentified, sources close to the deal, not affiliated with the NHL league office, have provided insights into the significant transaction.

Malkin, alongside co-owner Jon Ledecky, acquired 85% of the Islanders in 2016 from billionaire Charles Wang at a valuation of $485 million. Earlier this year, they completed the purchase of the remaining 15% from Wang's estate, solidifying their ownership of the team.

This potential sale marks the second recent instance of a partial stake change for the Islanders. In June, former NHL and NFL executive John Collins entered the scene, acquiring a portion of the team and assuming the role of operating partner, overseeing all business operations.

The rapidly increasing valuations of NHL teams are evident in recent transactions. In a notable move, Michael Andlauer, who owned 10% of the Montreal Canadiens, purchased the Ottawa Senators for $950 million, subsequently selling his Canadiens stake at a remarkable $2.3 billion valuation.

The market dynamics are evolving, with the Pittsburgh Penguins changing hands for $875 million, Forbes valuing the Senators at $800 million and the Canadiens at $1.85 billion in the preceding year.

As the deal awaits confirmation from the NHL and the New York Islanders, the sale of Malkin's stake underscores the robust financial landscape of professional hockey and the growing allure of NHL team ownership.

Strategies for the New York Islanders to salvage their season

The New York Islanders are having a turbulent 2023-24 season. They endured a seven-game losing streak in November and a recent disheartening 5-4 overtime loss to the struggling San Jose Sharks. Their recurrent issue of surrendering third-period leads, a staggering 11 out of 24 games, has fueled frustration among fans.

Arthur Staple, The Athletic reporter, highlighted the paradox of the Islanders' 10-7-7 record, positioning them as a playoff team despite glaring inconsistencies. The blame has fallen on coach Lane Lambert, with fans expressing discontent.

To salvage their season, the New York Islanders must address defensive vulnerabilities and the alarming trend of late-game collapses. Whether through strategic adjustments, player accountability or potential coaching decisions, remedying these issues is imperative for the Islanders to secure a stable and successful trajectory in the remainder of the season.