"1 game suspension is a joke": NHL's ruling on Andrew Mangiapane's dangerous cross-check on Jared McCann leaves fans furious

On Sunday, the NHL's Department of Player Safety suspended the Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane for one game for a dangerous cross-check. However, fans are furious, s reckon the league should have banned the player for a longer period.

The decision came after Mangiapane had cross-checked Seattle Kraken forward, Jared McCann, during the Flames' 6-3 win on Saturday. The incident took place during the first period when Mangpiane attempted a shot from the offensive zone.

McCann blocked the puck on the ice, prompting Mangiapane to cross-check McCann in the back of the neck and upper body with his stick, and the Kraken forward's head hit the ice.

McCann left after clocking 11 minutes of ice time. Mangiapane, meanwhile, was given a five-minute major penalty for cross-checking followed by the game penalty. The Flames forward asserted to the NHL Department of Player Safety that he had no intention of driving McCann's head into the ice.

The one-game suspension of Mangiapane was received well by the NHL fans, who expected a longer suspension, given the potential seriousness of McCann's injury. One fan took to X, formerly Twitter:

"1 game suspension is a joke, that could have resulted in a major injury."

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

This was the Flames' second suspension of the season., following Rasmus Andersson's four-game suspension for charging Patrick Laine against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2).

The Flames will be without Andrew Mangiapane when they host the Nashville Predators (5-6-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

How has Andrew Mangiapane fared for the Calgary Flames this season?

Calgary Flames vs Washington Capitals

Given the Calgary Flames' disappointing start to the season, Mangpiane has performed decently. He's the second-leading scorer for the Flames this season with seven points, through four goals and three assists.

Despite widespread criticism directed at certain players, Andrew Mangiapane has remained out of the spotlight compared to his teammates. He's a key player for the Flames, who have relied heavily on him for goals.

The Flames will undoubtedly miss his services against the Predators, but the good thing is that the Flames won their last game and will miss Mangiapane for only one game.

The Flames (3-7-1) are 14th in the Western Conference with a -11 goal differential.