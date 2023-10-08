$11,000,000 Vegas Golden Knights winger addresses future with Stanley Cup winning team

Chandler Stephenson, the $11,000,000 winger for the Vegas Golden Knights, is not letting contract negotiations overshadow his focus on the ice. With one year remaining on his current team-friendly deal, Stephenson maintains a composed perspective, acknowledging that his hard work will speak for itself.

"The biggest thing is just let it be," Stephenson said, emphasizing his commitment to his game, according to The Hockey News.

"Whatever happens, happens. I've tried to do everything I can to try and build a resume. One year is not going to take everything away or change everything. You've got to think of it as you're building a resume in your career and just trying to keep outdoing yourself," he added.

Stephenson's performance on the ice justifies his optimism. He was second on the team last season, tallying 65 points with 16 goals. His contributions earned him an All-Star nod, playing a vital role in the team's successful Stanley Cup run, notching 20 points with ten goals.

Stephenson's success is due to his chemistry with linemate Mark Stone. When Stone was out of the lineup, Stephenson faced challenges. However, he regrouped and finished the season on a strong note, setting his sights on securing a more substantial contract.

Stephenson said this while reflecting on his performance,

"There's slumps last year where you're overthinking it, and there’s ebbs and flows to a season."

"When things are not going your way, I think the biggest thing is just try and be positive. I know it's easier said than done, but during those slumps, you try not to grip your stick too tight, play and need the one bounce, and hopefully, it'll snowball from there," he added.

As the offseason approaches, Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon has reassured fans that contract negotiations will be handled at the right time. With the NHL expected to raise its salary cap next season, the Golden Knights are well-positioned to retain players like Stephenson and continue their quest for success.

Injury sidelines Vegas Golden Knights' Whitecloud while opportunity knocks for Pachal

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud's status remains uncertain as he recovers from surgery for an upper-body injury he underwent on Thursday. Whitecloud, who contributed five goals and 12 points in 59 games for Vegas last season, is now week-to-week in his recovery.

His absence may open the door for Brayden Pachal, who registered two assists and eight penalty minutes in 10 games with the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2022-23 season, to secure a spot in the team's Opening Night lineup. The situation highlights the competitive nature of the roster as Pachal vies for a regular role in Whitecloud's absence.