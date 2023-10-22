11 days before Travis Dermott's pride tape violation, Pride Tape co-founder accurately predicted how it would happen

Travis Dermott, the defenseman for the Arizona Coyotes, is in the news for his recent act of defiance against the league's ban on using Pride tape during the 2023-24 season. In a bold and symbolic move, Dermott wrapped the top of his stick with rainbow-colored tape during the Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Mullet Arena.

This action has ignited a debate within the league about supporting LGBTQ+ initiatives and how players can express their solidarity on the ice.

The NHL's board of governors implemented the ban on Pride tape and similar displays of support earlier in the year. This decision, which prohibited players from using Pride-themed tape or making other visible gestures of support during games, has garnered criticism from various quarters.

Despite the ban, Travis Dermott chose to use his platform to show support for the LGBTQ+ community in a very public way.

Dermott's gesture comes just days before the Arizona Coyotes are scheduled to host the first Pride night of the NHL's regular season, where they will face the Los Angeles Kings. The timing of his act underlines the significance of this ongoing debate, which raises questions about the freedom of expression for players and the league's commitment to inclusivity.

Previously, on Oct. 11, Pride Tape co-founder Kristopher Wells expressed his disappointment with the NHL's decision but noted that he wouldn't be surprised if NHL players found ways to make their statements of support despite the ban.

Wells told SportsNet:

"I would not be surprised at all if you saw an NHL player use Pride Tape, regardless of what the NHL said. I think the players will find a way to make their own statements."

Apparently, he predicted Travis Dermott's situation.

NHLPA on Travis Dermott's defiance

The NHL Players' Association has refrained from making public statements on this matter, and how the league will respond to Dermott's defiance remains to be seen. The incident has brought the broader issue of LGBTQ+ visibility and support in the NHL to the forefront, and it is clear that the conversation is far from over.

As the NHL grapples with this controversy, the actions of Travis Dermott have ignited a powerful discussion within the hockey community about the role of players in promoting diversity, inclusion, and acceptance within the sport.

The outcome of this debate may have a lasting impact on the league's stance on Pride nights and the freedom of players to express their values and beliefs on the ice.