$15,750,000 winger Jakub Vrana breaks silence after being benched by St. Louis Blues HC

St. Louis Blues forward Jakub Vrana recently found himself in an unfamiliar position, a healthy scratch in the press box, watching his team from the sidelines. The move by Blues coach Craig Berube came as a surprise to many, especially considering Vrana is a skilled player. But it was a decision aimed at prompting Vrana to improve more at his game.

Jakub Vrana's journey to the Blues began in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $15,750,000 contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Expectations were high for the Czech forward.

When asked about the kind of player he is, Vrana described himself as a good skater with a good shot. A quick look at his statistics confirmed this self-assessment.

Since joining the Blues in a trade from the Red Wings on March 3, Vrana has shown his offensive skills, ranking fifth on the roster in goals per 60 minutes, fourth in points per 60, and second in shots per 60.

The benching served as a wake-up call for Jakub Vrana, and he was quick to recognize the need for improvement in various aspects of his game. The winger expressed his willingness to work on his weaknesses and meet the expectations set by the coaching staff.

According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, Vrana said:

"I got my message. They said, ‘You’ve got to be better.’ I accept it as it is. I respect what the coach wants from me. We’ve got a whole season to play, and I want to be part of this team. I’m happy here, and I’m going to prove it."

Jakub Vrana's benching was a stark reminder that there is more to being a successful NHL player than just offensive production. The Blues, who had struggled in the early part of the season, were clearly looking for Vrana to bring more to the table.

Jakub Vrana recognizes the need for Improvement

While it's never easy for a player to accept being benched, Vrana showed a mature and professional attitude in response to the decision.

"I definitely think there’s always (room for) improvement," Vrana acknowledged. "I think there’s always things like managing the puck a little better, being strong on the puck, holding on to it more, and playing with it in the good areas. I think that could be improved, for sure."

Vrana's commitment to improving and his determination to prove his worth to the Blues show the professionalism and resilience that are often required in the competitive world of professional hockey.

While his recent benching may have been a setback, it could very well serve as a turning point in his season.