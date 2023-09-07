$19,500,000 Florida Panthers winger address extension rumors as free agency looms

As the NHL season inches closer, the Florida Panthers find themselves on the cusp of an important decision regarding one of their key forwards, Sam Reinhart. With the expiration of his current contract looming, Reinhart recently shared his thoughts on the situation. He expressed his desire to continue wearing the Panthers' jersey.

Reinhart's journey with the Florida Panthers began on Aug. 11, 2021, when he inked a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the team. Since then, he has become an integral part of the Panthers' roster, showcasing his skills and contributing to the team's success.

However, as the 2022-23 season approaches, Reinhart enters the final year of his contract, making him eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer. This situation often leads to speculation and rumors, but Reinhart's openness about his intentions has shed light on his commitment to the Panthers.

When asked about his expiring contract, Reinhart had this to say:

"It is not something I stress over or lose sleep over too much. They know I want to be here, I know they want me here."

These words reflect a mutual desire between player and team to continue their partnership beyond the current season.

Reinhart's candid approach to addressing his contract situation is refreshing for fans and management. It signals a willingness to engage in productive negotiations and reach a new agreement that keeps him in Florida. With his status as a key forward for the Panthers, retaining his services appears to be a priority.

Florida Panthers and the hopes of a contract extension for Sam Reinhart

Should the Panthers and Reinhart reach an extension before free agency, it's safe to assume that the skilled forward will receive a well-deserved raise. His ability to impact games offensively and contribute to the Panthers' aspirations of playoff success make him a valuable asset worth investing in.

Florida Panthers fans eagerly await further developments in the contract negotiations between Sam Reinhart and the team. As the season progresses, the focus will shift from contract discussions to on-ice performance, but the desire to secure Reinhart's future in Florida remains a top priority for the Panthers organization.

For now, the anticipation builds, and the hope among the Panthers faithful is that a new contract for Sam Reinhart will soon be announced.