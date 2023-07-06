2023 3ICE hockey league: How to buy tickets, complete schedule, rules & more

The 3ICE Hockey League is redefining the game of hockey with its thrilling and fast-paced format. Featuring a unique three-on-three overtime format, the league promises non-stop action and high-scoring games.

Let's take a closer look at this year's schedule and some of the key rules and features of this dynamic league.

A look at the 2023 schedule for the 3ICE Hockey League:

Week 1: June 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Week 2: July 5 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

Week 3: July 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Week 4: July 19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Week 5: July 26 - Boston, MA - Aggains Arena

Week 6: August 2 - Clarksville, TN - F&M Bank Arena

Championship: August 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Rules and Regulations: 3ICE Hockey League

Full-Time 3-on-3 Overtime Format: The 3ICE Hockey League embraces the excitement of the NHL's three-on-three overtime format. Throughout the entire game, teams play with three skaters and a goalie, creating more open ice and intense scoring opportunities.

Two 8-Minute Halves: Games in the 3ICE Hockey League are divided into two halves, each lasting eight minutes. The clock runs continuously, stopping only for penalties and injuries, ensuring fast-paced gameplay and non-stop action.

Penalty Shots Instead of Powerplays: In a departure from traditional powerplays, the League opts for penalty shots. When a penalty is committed, teams go straight to a penalty shot, and the coaches have the unique opportunity to select the shooter. In the future, the league aims to incorporate fan involvement through the 3ICE app for shooter selection.

Shootouts to Determine Winners: Instead of regular overtime periods, the 3ICE Hockey League employs shootouts to determine a winner. The shootout consists of one round, ensuring a quick and exciting resolution.

Goalie Freedom: Goalies in the League are granted the freedom to play the puck anywhere on the ice. This rule adds an element of unpredictability and allows for unique strategic plays.

Play Continues from Netting: If the puck comes off the netting above the glass and back into play, the game continues. This rule prevents unnecessary stoppages and keeps the game flowing smoothly.

Intentional Icing and Clear Zone: Intentional icing is penalized in the League, resulting in a penalty shot. Additionally, the league introduces "The Clear Zone," an area around the goal where the goalie can reset play after making a clear save. Opposing players must stay outside of this zone during the reset to ensure fair play.

No Coaches Challenges or Instant Replay for Offsides: The League does not incorporate coaches challenges or instant replay for offsides calls, aiming to maintain the game's flow and avoid unnecessary interruptions.

Tickets can be purchased online through two platforms: www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The 3ICE Hockey League promises a summer of thrilling hockey action, where fans can witness top talent and enjoy the unique and fast-paced nature of the game.

