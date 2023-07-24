2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Team USA: complete roster, schedule, and more

The 23-player roster for the eagerly awaited 2023 U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team has been formally unveiled by USA Hockey. The famous 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup is scheduled to take place in Breclav, Czechia, and Trencin, Slovakia, from July 31 to August 5, 2023.
Team USA's games during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be live-broadcasted on NHL Network. The action gets underway on July 31 at 1 p.m. ET when Team USA face the tournament's host nation, Czechia.
Nine players on the 2023 U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team previously played for the U.S. Under-17 Men's Select Team in the 2022 Five Nations Tournament in Colorado Springs. Luke Strand, a native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and an employee of Minnesota State University, is in charge of the coaching staff. Respected coaches Nick Oliver, Chad Kolarik, Jimmy Mullin, and Karl Goehring are assisting him.
Marc Boxer, representing USA Hockey, will be the general manager of the team, along with Tony Gasparini, who will be in charge of player personnel. Troy Ward will be affiliated with Minnesota State University.
The team's leader, Parker Metz of Fargo, is joined by the medical team's Dr. Anthony Abene of Los Gatos, Jacqui Gutierrez, Ross Chicantek, and Andrew Zagorianakos, affiliated with Providence College.
This talented and committed group is poised to stand out at the upcoming tournament of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The United States will compete in Group A with Czechia, Germany, and Sweden in the tournament. Canada, Finland, Slovakia, and Switzerland will compete in Group B.
Here is the complete 2023 U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team roster of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup:
Forwards:
- 15 Eero Butella
- 16 Trevor Connelly
- 17 Colin Frank
- 20 Callum Hughes
- 10 Ryker Lee
- 21 John McNelis
- 8 JJ Monteiro
- 19 Aidan Park
- 9AJ Spellacy
- 22 Chase Stefanek
- 24 Mac Swanson
- 11 Grant Young
- 23 Will Zellers
Defense:
- 4 Alex Bales
- 5 William Felicio
- 18 Tanner Henricks
- 14 Owen Keefe
- 2 Adam Kleber
- 6 Finn McLaughlin
- 7 Tory Pitner
Goaltenders:
- 1 Thatcher Bernstein
- 31 Caleb Heil
- 30 Kam Hendrickson
The significance of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup
The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an annual international ice hockey competition that is eagerly awaited by NHL fans and enthusiasts. This prestigious event brings together the top young hockey prospects from across the world in a competitive setting to showcase the outstanding talents of under-18 players.
The competition bears the names of two hockey greats: Ivan Hlinka of the Czech Republic and Wayne Gretzky of Canada. Both players are incredibly significant to the hockey world.
The tournament is recognized for giving young athletes a wonderful chance to represent their nations on a worldwide platform while showcasing their extraordinary skills and talents.
