In the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs will be replaced by Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov on the Atlantic Division team.

Aleksander Barkov has 13 goals and 30 assists this season for the Panthers. It is his second All-Star selection, previously having played in the All-Star Game in 2018. He will join his teammate Matthew Tkachuk, the current leader in points for the Panthers with 62 points, having scored 25 goals with 37 assists. The Panthers duo will look to show off their threat on the ice at the All-Star Game.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who has 53 points this season from 25 goals and 29 assists, sustained a knee sprain in a 3-2 OT win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Matthews will be on the sidelines for at least three weeks and will not play in the All-Star Game.

This will be the second All-Star appearance for Barkov (also 2018).

2023 NHL All-Star Game Schedule

The mid-season showcase will include the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, February 3 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, February 4 (3 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).

In the All-Star Skills competition, the best skaters from each division will face off in a series of games, including the fastest skater, hardest shot, save streak, accuracy shooting, and women's 3-on-3. Additionally, there are three new games: splash shot, pitch 'n puck, and tendy tandem. The winners of each All-Star Skills game will receive $30,000 as prize money.

The All-Star Game will be held between four divisions: Atlantic, Metropolitan, Pacific, and Central. The teams will square off in the semi-final game with a 3-on-3 in two 10-minute halves.

The winner of the semi-final will advance to the All-Star Championship. However, if the championship ends in a tie, a penalty shootout will determine the champion. Players in the All-Star Game are chosen via fan voting.

Schedule

GAME TIMINGS Central vs Pacific (SF-1) 3 PM ET Metropolitan vs. Atlantic (SF-2) 4 PM ET

Rosters/Teams

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Player Position Team Nikita Kucherov Forward Tampa Bay Lightning Dylan Larkin Forward Detroit Red Wings Mitch Marner Forward Toronto Maple Leafs Nick Suzuki Forward Montreal Canadians Tage Thompson Forward Buffalo Sabres Brady Tkachuk Forward Ottawa Senators Matthew Tkachuk Forward Florida Panthers Linus Ullmark Goalie Boston Bruins Aleksander Barkov Forward Florida Panthers David Pastrnak* Forward Boston Bruins Andrei Vasilevskiy* Goalie Tampa Bay Lightning

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Player Position Team Sidney Crosby Forward Pittsburgh Penguins Johnny Gaudreau Forward Columbus Blue Jackets Kevin Hayes Forward Philadelphia Flyers Jack Hughes Forward New Jersey Devils Brock Nelson Forward New York Islanders Alexander Ovechkin Forward Washington Capitals Igor Shesterkin Goalie New York Rangers Andrei Svechnikov Forward Carolina Hurricanes Artemi Panarin* Forward New York Rangers Adam Fox* Defenseman New York Rangers Ilya Sorokin* Goalie New York Islanders

CENTRAL DIVISION

Player Position Team Seth Jones Defenseman Chicago Blackhawks Kirill Kaprizov Forward Minnesota Wild Clayton Keller Forward Arizona Coyotes Cale Makar Defenseman Colorado Avalanche Josh Morrissey Defenseman Winnipeg Jets Jason Robertson Forward Dallas Stars Juuse Saros Goalie Nashville Predators Vladimir Tarasenko Forward St. Louis Blues Mikko Rantanen* Forward Colorado Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon* Forward Colorado Avalanche Connor Hellebuyck* Goalie Winnipeg Jets

PACIFIC DIVISION

Player Position Team Matty Beniers Forward Seattle Kraken Kevin Fiala Forward Los Angeles Kings Nazem Kadri Forward Calgary Flames Erik Karlsson Defenseman San Jose Sharks Connor McDavid Forward Edmonton Oilers Elias Pettersson Forward Vancouver Canucks Troy Terry Forward Anaheim Ducks Logan Thompson Goalie Vegas Golden Knights Bo Horvat* Forward Vancouver Canucks Leon Draisaitl* Forward Edmonton Oilers Stuart Skinner* Goalie Edmonton Oilers

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game was won by the Metropolitan Division after they beat the Central Division 5-3 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States. The winning team won $1 million in prize money. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leading goalscorer in the NHL's All-Star Game, leading by 25 points with 13 goals and 12 assists.

