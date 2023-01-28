Create

2023 NHL All-Star Game UPDATE: Panthers' Aleksander Barkov replaces injured Auston Matthews

Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers skates against the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs will be replaced by Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov on the Atlantic Division team.

Aleksander Barkov has 13 goals and 30 assists this season for the Panthers. It is his second All-Star selection, previously having played in the All-Star Game in 2018. He will join his teammate Matthew Tkachuk, the current leader in points for the Panthers with 62 points, having scored 25 goals with 37 assists. The Panthers duo will look to show off their threat on the ice at the All-Star Game.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who has 53 points this season from 25 goals and 29 assists, sustained a knee sprain in a 3-2 OT win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Matthews will be on the sidelines for at least three weeks and will not play in the All-Star Game.

2023 NHL All-Star Game Schedule

The mid-season showcase will include the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, February 3 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, February 4 (3 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).

In the All-Star Skills competition, the best skaters from each division will face off in a series of games, including the fastest skater, hardest shot, save streak, accuracy shooting, and women's 3-on-3. Additionally, there are three new games: splash shot, pitch 'n puck, and tendy tandem. The winners of each All-Star Skills game will receive $30,000 as prize money.

The All-Star Game will be held between four divisions: Atlantic, Metropolitan, Pacific, and Central. The teams will square off in the semi-final game with a 3-on-3 in two 10-minute halves.

The winner of the semi-final will advance to the All-Star Championship. However, if the championship ends in a tie, a penalty shootout will determine the champion. Players in the All-Star Game are chosen via fan voting.

Schedule

GAMETIMINGS
Central vs Pacific (SF-1)3 PM ET
Metropolitan vs. Atlantic (SF-2)4 PM ET

Rosters/Teams

ATLANTIC DIVISION

PlayerPositionTeam
Nikita KucherovForwardTampa Bay Lightning
Dylan LarkinForwardDetroit Red Wings
Mitch MarnerForwardToronto Maple Leafs
Nick SuzukiForwardMontreal Canadians
Tage ThompsonForwardBuffalo Sabres
Brady TkachukForwardOttawa Senators
Matthew TkachukForwardFlorida Panthers
Linus UllmarkGoalieBoston Bruins
Aleksander BarkovForwardFlorida Panthers
David Pastrnak*ForwardBoston Bruins
Andrei Vasilevskiy*GoalieTampa Bay Lightning

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

PlayerPositionTeam
Sidney CrosbyForwardPittsburgh Penguins
Johnny GaudreauForwardColumbus Blue Jackets
Kevin HayesForwardPhiladelphia Flyers
Jack HughesForwardNew Jersey Devils
Brock NelsonForwardNew York Islanders
Alexander OvechkinForwardWashington Capitals
Igor ShesterkinGoalieNew York Rangers
Andrei SvechnikovForwardCarolina Hurricanes
Artemi Panarin*ForwardNew York Rangers
Adam Fox*DefensemanNew York Rangers
Ilya Sorokin*GoalieNew York Islanders

CENTRAL DIVISION

PlayerPositionTeam
Seth JonesDefensemanChicago Blackhawks
Kirill KaprizovForwardMinnesota Wild
Clayton KellerForwardArizona Coyotes
Cale MakarDefensemanColorado Avalanche
Josh MorrisseyDefensemanWinnipeg Jets
Jason RobertsonForwardDallas Stars
Juuse SarosGoalieNashville Predators
Vladimir TarasenkoForwardSt. Louis Blues
Mikko Rantanen*ForwardColorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon*ForwardColorado Avalanche
Connor Hellebuyck*GoalieWinnipeg Jets

PACIFIC DIVISION

PlayerPositionTeam
Matty BeniersForwardSeattle Kraken
Kevin FialaForwardLos Angeles Kings
Nazem KadriForwardCalgary Flames
Erik KarlssonDefensemanSan Jose Sharks
Connor McDavidForwardEdmonton Oilers
Elias PetterssonForwardVancouver Canucks
Troy TerryForwardAnaheim Ducks
Logan ThompsonGoalieVegas Golden Knights
Bo Horvat*ForwardVancouver Canucks
Leon Draisaitl*ForwardEdmonton Oilers
Stuart Skinner*GoalieEdmonton Oilers

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game was won by the Metropolitan Division after they beat the Central Division 5-3 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States. The winning team won $1 million in prize money. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leading goalscorer in the NHL's All-Star Game, leading by 25 points with 13 goals and 12 assists.

