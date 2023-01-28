In the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs will be replaced by Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov on the Atlantic Division team.
Aleksander Barkov has 13 goals and 30 assists this season for the Panthers. It is his second All-Star selection, previously having played in the All-Star Game in 2018. He will join his teammate Matthew Tkachuk, the current leader in points for the Panthers with 62 points, having scored 25 goals with 37 assists. The Panthers duo will look to show off their threat on the ice at the All-Star Game.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who has 53 points this season from 25 goals and 29 assists, sustained a knee sprain in a 3-2 OT win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Matthews will be on the sidelines for at least three weeks and will not play in the All-Star Game.
2023 NHL All-Star Game Schedule
The mid-season showcase will include the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, February 3 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, February 4 (3 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
In the All-Star Skills competition, the best skaters from each division will face off in a series of games, including the fastest skater, hardest shot, save streak, accuracy shooting, and women's 3-on-3. Additionally, there are three new games: splash shot, pitch 'n puck, and tendy tandem. The winners of each All-Star Skills game will receive $30,000 as prize money.
The All-Star Game will be held between four divisions: Atlantic, Metropolitan, Pacific, and Central. The teams will square off in the semi-final game with a 3-on-3 in two 10-minute halves.
The winner of the semi-final will advance to the All-Star Championship. However, if the championship ends in a tie, a penalty shootout will determine the champion. Players in the All-Star Game are chosen via fan voting.
Schedule
Rosters/Teams
ATLANTIC DIVISION
METROPOLITAN DIVISION
CENTRAL DIVISION
PACIFIC DIVISION
The 2022 NHL All-Star Game was won by the Metropolitan Division after they beat the Central Division 5-3 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States. The winning team won $1 million in prize money. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leading goalscorer in the NHL's All-Star Game, leading by 25 points with 13 goals and 12 assists.