2023 NHL Awards: A look at the winners & top moments

The NHL Awards ceremony, held on June 26 in Nashville, celebrated the outstanding performances of players and coaches throughout the season.

Connor McDavid stole the show, winning multiple awards, including the prestigious Hart Trophy, while Erik Karlsson and Linus Ullmark also claimed top honors in their respective categories.

Most Valuable Player

It came as no surprise when Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers' star center, walked away with the Hart Trophy for the league's most valuable player.

It marked his third time winning the award, a testament to his unparalleled skill and consistency. McDavid led the NHL in scoring for the third consecutive season, solidifying his status as one of the game's elite players.

Norris Trophy

Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks added another Norris Trophy to his collection, claiming the award for the third time.

Karlsson's remarkable ability to control the game from the blue line and contribute offensively made him a deserving recipient. His skill, vision and poise on the ice have consistently set him apart as one of the league's top defensemen.

Vezina Trophy

Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins was recognized for his exceptional performance between the pipes, earning the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goaltender.

Ullmark's consistent play and strong presence in net were instrumental in the Bruins' success, solidifying his reputation as a reliable and talented netminder.

Rookie of the season

Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken emerged as the standout rookie of the season, capturing the NHL's Calder Memorial Trophy.

Beniers' impressive scoring ability and impact on the ice were crucial to the Kraken's first playoff berth. His immediate success showcased his talent and potential for a bright future in the league.

Jack Adams Trophy

First-year Boston Bruins coach Jack Montgomery received the Jack Adams Trophy for guiding his team to the best record in NHL history.

Montgomery's leadership, strategic acumen and ability to maximize his players' potential propelled the Bruins to new heights, making him a deserving recipient of the prestigious coaching award.

Other NHL award winners

Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins extended his dominance in the defensive aspect of the game, winning his sixth Selke Trophy.

Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings was recognized for his sportsmanship, earning the Lady Byng Trophy.

Mikael Backlund, Kris Letang and Steven Stamkos were acknowledged for their contributions off the ice, winning the King Clancy, Masterton and Mark Messier Leadership awards, respectively.

The NHL awards ceremony in Nashville showcased the outstanding talent and accomplishments of players and coaches throughout the season.

Connor McDavid's exceptional performances earned him multiple accolades, further cementing his status as one of the game's greatest stars. Erik Karlsson and Linus Ullmark were recognized for their defensive excellence, while Matty Beniers, Jack Montgomery and others were acknowledged for their remarkable achievements.

