2023 NHL Draft: A look at the funniest player names ft Hugo Hell & Hunter Mayo

The 2022-23 season is over, and the excitement is building up for the upcoming NHL draft. It will be the biggest event in hockey after the Stanley Cup finals, which the Vegas Golden Knights won in five games.

Every year, the NHL draft allows all 32 franchises in the league the opportunity to systematically select players who meet draft eligibility. The Chicago Blackhawks won this year's draft lottery and were awarded the No.1 pick, which means they have the right to draft Connor Bedard, who is widely considered hockey's next big thing.

The first three picks in the upcoming draft are well-known to NHL fans, but there will be some hilarious names entering the upcoming draft that fans must be familiar with.

These names sound funny, and one can't help but laugh at them. That being said, here are the funniest names from the upcoming NHL draft.

Will Vote (RW)

Will Smith (C)

Rainers Rullers (C)

Hugo Hell (D)

Valdemar William Hull (CW)

Roman Kukumberg (LW)

Aram Minnetian (D)

Noel Nordh (LW/RW)

Leo Braillard (F)

Owen Outwater (C)

Nikita Baklashev (D)

Matteo Mann (D)

Hunter Mayo (D)

Tanner Molendyk (D)

Chase Cheslock (D)

Here's all you need to know about the 2023 NHL Draft

We are less than two weeks away from the 2023 NHL draft, which will take place on Wednesday, June 28, at Bridgestone Arena. The draft order will be from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Blackhawks are expected to select Connor Bedard with the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. Anaheim Ducks and the Columbus Blue Jackets will have second and third-overall picks.

The Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks, and the Montreal Canadiens are going to have two first-round picks in the draft.

To watch the live stream of the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft, fans can tune into the ESPN app and ESPN+.

