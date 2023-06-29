2023 NHL Draft Day 2 start time, how & where to watch, team picks by round

Day 2 of 2023 NHL Draft is not far away. With many surprise picks in Round 1, after the obvious Connor Bedard at No.1 pick, Round 2 is expected have more sneaky and unexpected picks.
NHL Draft Day 2 start time is scheduled to be 11 AM ET. It will be brought live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashvill. You can watch it on TV on NHL Network, Sportsnet and TVAS channels. For live streaming, one can avail services of ESPN+, Sportsnet Now and FuboTV.
The hosts, Nashville Predators have the most picks in this year's draft with 13. The Arizona Coyotes have 12, while the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks have 11. This has been the first time since the 2007 NHL Draft that no trades completed during Round 1 per NHL stats.
Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning each have only three picks, the lowest out of all the teams.
(Also read: The five best NHL prospects heading into Day 2 of the NHL Draft)
Here is all 32 teams round-by-round pick for the remaining 192 players in the 2023 NHL Draft.
2023 NHL Draft Order: Round 2
- 33. Anaheim
- 34. Columbus
- 35. Chicago
- 36. San Jose
- 37. Colorado (from MTL)
- 38. Arizona
- 39. Buffalo (from PHI)
- 40. Washington
- 41. Detroit
- 42. Detroit (from STL)
- 43. Detroit (from VAN)
- 44. Chicago (from OTT)
- 45. Buffalo
- 46. Nashville (from PIT)
- 47. Nashville
- 48. Calgary
- 49. NY Islanders
- 50. Seattle (from WPG via WSH)
- 51. Chicago (from TBL)
- 52. Seattle
- 53. Minnesota
- 54. Los Angeles
- 55. Chicago (from NYR)
- 56. Edmonton
- 57. Seattle (from TOR)
- 58. New Jersey
- 59. Anaheim (from COL)
- 60. Anaheim (from BOS)
- 61. Dallas
- 62. Carolina
- 63. Florida
- 64. Minnesota (from VGK via BUF)
Round 3
- 65. Anaheim
- 66. Columbus
- 67. Chicago
- 68. Nashville (from SJS)
- 69. Montreal
- 70. Arizona
- 71. Carolina (from PHI)
- 72. Arizona (from WSH)
- 73. Detroit
- 74. St. Louis
- 75. Vancouver
- 76. St. Louis (from OTT via TOR)
- 77. Vegas (from BUF)
- 78. Los Angeles (from PIT)
- 79. Nashville
- 80. New Jersey (from CGY via SEA, CBJ)
- 81. Arizona (from NYI)
- 82. Winnipeg
- 83. Nashville (from TBL)
- 84. Seattle
- 85. Anaheim (from MIN)
- 86. Buffalo (from LAK)
- 87. Philadelphia (from NYR)
- 88. Arizona (from EDM)
- 89. Vancouver (from TOR)
- 90. Pittsburgh (from NJD)
- 91. NY Rangers (from COL)
- 92. Boston
- 93. Chicago (from DAL via ARI)
- 94. San Jose (from CAR)
- 95. Philadelphia (from FLA)
- 96. Vegas
Round 4
- 97. Anaheim
- 98. Columbus
- 99. Chicago
- 100. San Jose
- 101. Montreal
- 102. Arizona
- 103. Philadelphia
- 104. Washington
- 105. Vancouver (from DET)
- 106. St. Louis
- 107. Vancouver
- 108. Ottawa
- 109. Buffalo
- 110. Montreal (from PIT)
- 111. Nashville
- 112. Calgary
- 113. NY Islanders
- 114. Columbus (from WPG via SEA)
- 115. Nashville (from TBL)
- 116. Seattle
- 117. Detroit (from MIN)
- 118. Los Angeles
- 119. Vancouver (from NYR)
- 120. Philadelphia (from EDM)
- 121. Nashville (from TOR)
- 122. New Jersey
- 123. San Jose (from COL via SEA)
- 124. Boston
- 125. Dallas
- 126. Carolina
- 127. Florida
- 128. Montreal (from VGK)
Round 5
- 129. Anaheim
- 130. San Jose (from CBJ)
- 131. Chicago
- 132. San Jose
- 133. Montreal
- 134. Arizona
- 135. Philadelphia
- 136. Washington
- 137. Detroit
- 138. St. Louis
- 139. Carolina (from VAN)
- 140. Ottawa
- 141. Buffalo
- 142. Pittsburgh
- 143. Nashville
- 144. Montreal (from CGY)
- 145. NY Islanders
- 146. Winnipeg
- 147. Nashville (from TBL)
- 148. Seattle
- 149. Minnesota
- 150. Los Angeles
- 151. Winnipeg (from NYR)
- 152. NY Rangers (from EDM)
- 153. Toronto
- 154. New Jersey
- 155. Colorado
- 156. Columbus (from BOS via MIN)
- 157. Dallas
- 158. Carolina
- 159. Florida
- 160. Arizona (from VGK)
Round 6
- 161. Anaheim
- 162. Arizona (from CBJ)
- 163. Carolina (from CHI)
- 164. New Jersey (from SJ)
- 165. Montreal
- 166. Arizona
- 167. Philadelphia
- 168. Seattle (from WSH)
- 169. Detroit
- 170. St. Louis
- 171. Vancouver
- 172. Philadelphia (from OTT)
- 173. Buffalo
- 174. Pittsburgh
- 175. Nashville
- 176. Calgary
- 177. NY Islanders
- 178. NY Rangers (from WPG)
- 179. Tampa Bay
- 180. Seattle
- 181. Minnesota
- 182. Los Angeles
- 183. NY Rangers
- 184. Edmonton
- 185. Toronto
- 186. New Jersey
- 187. Colorado
- 188. Boston
- 189. Dallas
- 190. Carolina
- 191. Florida
- 192. Vegas
Round 7
- 193. Tampa Bay (from ANA)
- 194. Columbus
- 195. Chicago
- 196. San Jose
- 197. Montreal
- 198. Florida (from ARI)
- 199. Philadelphia
- 200. Washington
- 201. Detroit
- 202. St. Louis
- 203. San Jose (from VAN via ARI)
- 204. Ottawa
- 205. Buffalo
- 206. San Jose (from PIT)
- 207. Ottawa (from NSH)
- 208. Calgary
- 209. NY Islanders
- 210. Winnipeg
- 211. Tampa Bay
- 212. Seattle
- 213. Minnesota
- 214. Boston (from LAK)
- 215. Ottawa (from NYR)
- 216. Edmonton
- 217. Pittsburgh (from TOR)
- 218. New Jersey
- 219. Colorado
- 220. Boston
- 221. Dallas
- 222. Carolina
- 223. Pittsburgh (from FLA)
- 224. Vegas