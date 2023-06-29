2023 NHL Draft Day 2 start time, how & where to watch, team picks by round

Day 2 of 2023 NHL Draft is not far away. With many surprise picks in Round 1, after the obvious Connor Bedard at No.1 pick, Round 2 is expected have more sneaky and unexpected picks.

NHL Draft Day 2 start time is scheduled to be 11 AM ET. It will be brought live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashvill. You can watch it on TV on NHL Network, Sportsnet and TVAS channels. For live streaming, one can avail services of ESPN+, Sportsnet Now and FuboTV.

The hosts, Nashville Predators have the most picks in this year's draft with 13. The Arizona Coyotes have 12, while the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks have 11. This has been the first time since the 2007 NHL Draft that no trades completed during Round 1 per NHL stats.

Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning each have only three picks, the lowest out of all the teams.

Here is all 32 teams round-by-round pick for the remaining 192 players in the 2023 NHL Draft.

2023 NHL Draft Order: Round 2

33. Anaheim

34. Columbus

35. Chicago

36. San Jose

37. Colorado (from MTL)

38. Arizona

39. Buffalo (from PHI)

40. Washington

41. Detroit

42. Detroit (from STL)

43. Detroit (from VAN)

44. Chicago (from OTT)

45. Buffalo

46. Nashville (from PIT)

47. Nashville

48. Calgary

49. NY Islanders

50. Seattle (from WPG via WSH)

51. Chicago (from TBL)

52. Seattle

53. Minnesota

54. Los Angeles

55. Chicago (from NYR)

56. Edmonton

57. Seattle (from TOR)

58. New Jersey

59. Anaheim (from COL)

60. Anaheim (from BOS)

61. Dallas

62. Carolina

63. Florida

64. Minnesota (from VGK via BUF)

Round 3

65. Anaheim

66. Columbus

67. Chicago

68. Nashville (from SJS)

69. Montreal

70. Arizona

71. Carolina (from PHI)

72. Arizona (from WSH)

73. Detroit

74. St. Louis

75. Vancouver

76. St. Louis (from OTT via TOR)

77. Vegas (from BUF)

78. Los Angeles (from PIT)

79. Nashville

80. New Jersey (from CGY via SEA, CBJ)

81. Arizona (from NYI)

82. Winnipeg

83. Nashville (from TBL)

84. Seattle

85. Anaheim (from MIN)

86. Buffalo (from LAK)

87. Philadelphia (from NYR)

88. Arizona (from EDM)

89. Vancouver (from TOR)

90. Pittsburgh (from NJD)

91. NY Rangers (from COL)

92. Boston

93. Chicago (from DAL via ARI)

94. San Jose (from CAR)

95. Philadelphia (from FLA)

96. Vegas

Round 4

97. Anaheim

98. Columbus

99. Chicago

100. San Jose

101. Montreal

102. Arizona

103. Philadelphia

104. Washington

105. Vancouver (from DET)

106. St. Louis

107. Vancouver

108. Ottawa

109. Buffalo

110. Montreal (from PIT)

111. Nashville

112. Calgary

113. NY Islanders

114. Columbus (from WPG via SEA)

115. Nashville (from TBL)

116. Seattle

117. Detroit (from MIN)

118. Los Angeles

119. Vancouver (from NYR)

120. Philadelphia (from EDM)

121. Nashville (from TOR)

122. New Jersey

123. San Jose (from COL via SEA)

124. Boston

125. Dallas

126. Carolina

127. Florida

128. Montreal (from VGK)

Round 5

129. Anaheim

130. San Jose (from CBJ)

131. Chicago

132. San Jose

133. Montreal

134. Arizona

135. Philadelphia

136. Washington

137. Detroit

138. St. Louis

139. Carolina (from VAN)

140. Ottawa

141. Buffalo

142. Pittsburgh

143. Nashville

144. Montreal (from CGY)

145. NY Islanders

146. Winnipeg

147. Nashville (from TBL)

148. Seattle

149. Minnesota

150. Los Angeles

151. Winnipeg (from NYR)

152. NY Rangers (from EDM)

153. Toronto

154. New Jersey

155. Colorado

156. Columbus (from BOS via MIN)

157. Dallas

158. Carolina

159. Florida

160. Arizona (from VGK)

Round 6

161. Anaheim

162. Arizona (from CBJ)

163. Carolina (from CHI)

164. New Jersey (from SJ)

165. Montreal

166. Arizona

167. Philadelphia

168. Seattle (from WSH)

169. Detroit

170. St. Louis

171. Vancouver

172. Philadelphia (from OTT)

173. Buffalo

174. Pittsburgh

175. Nashville

176. Calgary

177. NY Islanders

178. NY Rangers (from WPG)

179. Tampa Bay

180. Seattle

181. Minnesota

182. Los Angeles

183. NY Rangers

184. Edmonton

185. Toronto

186. New Jersey

187. Colorado

188. Boston

189. Dallas

190. Carolina

191. Florida

192. Vegas

Round 7

193. Tampa Bay (from ANA)

194. Columbus

195. Chicago

196. San Jose

197. Montreal

198. Florida (from ARI)

199. Philadelphia

200. Washington

201. Detroit

202. St. Louis

203. San Jose (from VAN via ARI)

204. Ottawa

205. Buffalo

206. San Jose (from PIT)

207. Ottawa (from NSH)

208. Calgary

209. NY Islanders

210. Winnipeg

211. Tampa Bay

212. Seattle

213. Minnesota

214. Boston (from LAK)

215. Ottawa (from NYR)

216. Edmonton

217. Pittsburgh (from TOR)

218. New Jersey

219. Colorado

220. Boston

221. Dallas

222. Carolina

223. Pittsburgh (from FLA)

224. Vegas

