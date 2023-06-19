2023 NHL Draft: Where & how to watch, TV channel list, live stream details & more

The highly anticipated 2023 NHL Draft is just around the corner, set to take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Hockey fans and scouts alike are eagerly awaiting the event, which will kick off with the initial round on Wednesday, June 28. Excitement will continue to build as subsequent rounds, from the second to the seventh, unfold on Thursday.

The opening round of the 2023 NHL Draft is scheduled to commence at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). It will be an evening of anticipation and speculation as teams make their first-round selections. This segment of the draft holds tremendous significance, as it showcases the top prospects who are expected to shape the future of the league.

The initial round of the NHL Draft will be televised on ESPN. ESPN's coverage of the draft will undoubtedly provide in-depth analysis and expert commentary. Also, the behind-the-scenes insights into the decision-making process of NHL teams will be broadcast.

For fans eagerly following the later rounds of the draft, there is more to look forward to. On Thursday, rounds 2 through 7 will be broadcast on NHL Network, starting at 11 a.m. ET. This comprehensive coverage ensures that fans won't miss a moment of the action as teams make crucial selections beyond the first round.

Streaming options have also been made available for fans who prefer to access the draft online. The ESPN app and ESPN+ will provide a live stream of the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. This convenient streaming service allows fans to enjoy the draft on various devices, ensuring they don't miss a single pick or surprise trade.

2023 NHL Draft: Chicago Blackhawks set to pick Connor Bedard as first overall

The 2023 NHL Draft is drawing near, and the Chicago Blackhawks, having won the draft lottery, are set to make the highly anticipated first overall pick. The consensus choice for this top spot has been Connor Bedard, a player who has been widely recognized as the future star of hockey for several years.

The Blackhawks, despite initially having the third-best odds at winning the lottery with an 11.5% chance, have now secured the opportunity to select Bedard. He is a talent who has the potential to transform their franchise from a lottery regular to a contender for championships.

While the identity of the first pick is no surprise, there remains a great deal of suspense and mystery surrounding the subsequent picks. Fans are eager to discover where these highly sought-after prospects, who trail behind Bedard, will end up.

