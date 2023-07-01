2023 NHL Free Agency: All players traded and signed on July 1

It's that time of the year when the NHL free agency period officially begins, and teams eagerly dive into the market to bolster their rosters for the upcoming season. July 1 marks the start of a frenzy, where general managers and scouts meticulously analyze the available talent pool in hopes of finding the missing pieces to propel their teams to success.

Unrestricted free agents (UFAs) are the prized targets during this period, as they have the freedom to sign with any team without any contractual limitations. This year's free agency class is filled with intriguing names, from seasoned veterans to rising stars, all looking for the perfect fit and an opportunity to contribute on the ice.

Here's a list of all the re-signings and contract extensions before NHL Free Agency officially begins.

This information comes from NHL insiders such as Eliotte Friedman and teams officially.

Red Wings today re-signed defenseman Gustav Lindstrom to a one-year contract with an AAV of $950,000.

Gustav Nyquist 2x$3.185M in Nashville Predators.

Buffalo announces a three-year, $10M contract with Connor Clifton.

Alex Belzile on a two-year deal to NYR...two-way first year, one-way second year.

Antti Raanta has signed a 1-year, $1.5m AAV contract to stay in Carolina

Lane Pederson signs 2 year, one way deal in Edmonton. $775,000 aav.

Riley Nash goes to NYR. Two-year deal: one-way first year, two-way second year.

Senators announced Joonas Korpisalo on a 5x$4M contract

Confirming Gudas to Anaheim 3 years, $4 mil per.

James Reimer signs with DetroitRedWings for 1 year, 1.5 AAV

Philly signs Ryan Poehling 1x$1.4M.

Canucks announce Teddy Blueger 1x$1.9M

Justin Holl's heading to Detroit on a three-year deal!

Orlov 2x$7.75M in Carolina

Mikey Reilly to Florida for 1 year at $1M

Justin Holl has signed a 3-year, $3.4m AAV contract with the Detroit Red Wings

Ian Cole 1x$3M in Vancouver

Blake Wheeler signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the New York Rangers on Saturday

Canadiens have traded defenseman Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 3rd- and a 7th-round pick in 2024.

Buffalo signed defenseman Erik Johnson to a one-year contract worth $3.25 million.

Kyle Burroughs 3x$1.1M with San Jose

Cam Talbot is signing a 1-year, $1 million deal with the Los Angeles Kings.

Buffalo signed Tyson Jost to a one-year contract worth $2 million.

Frederik Andersen has signed a 2-year, $3.4m AAV contract to stay with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Predators have signed Ryan O'Reilly to a 4-year, $4.5m AAV contract

James van Riemsdyk is signing a 1-year, $1 million deal with the Bruins

Predators have signed Luke Schenn to a 3-year, $2.75m AAV contract

Jesper Fast signed a two-year, $4.8 million contract to stay with the Carolina Hurricanes

Red Wings today re-signed forward Matt Luff to a one-year, two-way contract.

OEL - Florida for One year.

Trevor Lewis returns to the LA Kings...chasing 1,000 games and a third Cup. One year, $775K

Mackenzie Blackwood signed a two-year, $4.7 million contract with the San Jose Sharks

Jonathan Quick signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the New York Rangers

Andreas Englund to Kings 2 years 2m - 1M per year

Max Pacioretty is signing a 1-year, $2 million deal with the Washington Capitals.

Carson Soucy to Vancouver 3x$3.25M

