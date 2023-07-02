Create

2023 NHL Free Agency: Full list of players signed and traded on July 2

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Jul 02, 2023 14:49 GMT
As the NHL free agency frenzy continues to captivate hockey fans worldwide, the second day has brought forth new player movement and transactions. Teams are shaping their rosters for the upcoming season, engaging in a flurry of trades.

Here's a list of all the trades and transactions happening on day 2 of NHL free agency

As the day progresses, more trades are expected to be announced.

  • Red Wings today signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract with an AAV of $1,125,000.
  • NYR have agreed to terms with defenseman Mac Hollowell on a one-year contract.
  • Penguins have signed forward Radim Zohorna and goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year contracts, and forward Marc Johnstone to a two-year contract.
  • Radim Zohorna is signed by the Penguins, his contract carries an AAV of $775,000.
  • Magnus Hellberg is signed by the Penguins, and his contract carries an AAV of $785,000.
