2023 NHL Free Agency tracker: Latest updates on signing and trades

The NHL free agent frenzy for the 2023 offseason is in full swing, with several notable signings and trades taking place within the first few hours. Teams are making significant moves to strengthen their rosters, fill gaps left by departures, and stay within the NHL salary cap.

Matt Duchene, recently bought out by the Nashville Predators, quickly found a new home with the Dallas Stars, signing a one-year deal worth $3 million. The Predators, on the other hand, secured the services of center Ryan O'Reilly on a four-year contract worth $18 million. Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi also inked deals with the Maple Leafs.

In the defensive realm, Dmitry Orlov, a sought-after defenseman, signed a two-year, $15.5 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. Other notable NHL signings include Martin Fehervary with the Washington Capitals and Travis Hamonic with the Ottawa Senators.

NHL trade rumors have been swirling around, with Alex DeBrincat and Connor Hellebuyck reportedly on the trading block. The Florida Panthers made a trade, sending Anthony Duclair to the San Jose Sharks for Steven Lorentz and a NHL draft pick.

The Montreal Canadiens also engaged in trade activity, sending Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals in exchange for draft picks. The Dallas Stars traded Colin Miller to the New Jersey Devils for a fifth-round pick.

Full list of major NHL free agent signings

Martin Fehervary signs extension with Capitals (3 years, $2.675 million)

Travis Hamonic re-signs with Senators (2 years, $2.2 million)

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard signs extension with Canadiens (2 years, $2.2 million)

Dylan Gambrell signs with Maple Leafs (1 year, $775K)

Marc Staal signs with Flyers (1 year, $1.1 million)

Max Domi signs with Maple Leafs (1 year, $3 million)

Tyler Bertuzzi signs with Maple Leafs (1 year, $5.5 million)

Kailer Yamamoto signs with Kraken (1 year, $1.5 million)

Evan Rodrigues signs with Panthers (4 years, $12 million)

Panthers NHL trade Anthony Duclair to Sharks for Steven Lorentz and a 2025 fifth-round pick

Alexandre Carrier re-signs with Predators (1 year, $2.5 million)

Christian Fischer signs with Red Wings (1 year, $1.125 million)

Alex Kerfoot signs with Coyotes (2 years, $7 million)

Shayne Gostisbehere signs with Red Wings (1 year, $4.125 million)

Garnet Hathaway signs with Flyers (2 years, $4.75 million)

John Klingberg signs with Maple Leafs (1 year, $4.15 million)

Brian Dumoulin signs with Kraken (2 years, $6.3 million)

J.T. Compher signs with Red Wings (5 years, $25.5 million)

Scott Mayfield re-signs with Islanders (7 years, $24.5 million)

Jonathan Drouin signs with Avalanche (1 year, $825K)

Bowen Byram re-signs with Avalanche (2 years, $7.7 million)

Ilya Sorokin re-signs with Islanders (8 years, $66 million)

Lars Eller signs with Penguins (2 years, $4.9 million)

Pierre Engvall re-signs with Islanders (7 years, $21 million)

Kyle Burroughs signs with Sharks (3 years, $3.3 million)

Ryan Graves signs with Penguins (6 years, $27 million)

Miles Wood signs with Avalanche (6 years, $15 million)

Troy Stecher re-signs with Coyotes (1 year, $1.1 million)

Tristan Jarry re-signs with Penguins (5 years, $26.875 million)

Alex Nedeljkovic signs with Penguins (1 year, $1.5 million)

Noel Acciari signs with Penguins (3 years, $6 million)

Alex Killorn signs with Ducks (4 years, $25 million)

Cody Glass re-signs with Predators (2 years, $5 million)

Nick Bjugstad signs with Coyotes (2 years, $4.2 million)

Ryan Donato signs with Blackhawks (2 years, $4 million)

Vladislav Namestnikov re-signs with Jets (2 years, $2 million)

Laurent Brossoit signs with Jets (1 year, $1.75 million)

Daniel Sprong signs with Red Wings (1 year, $2 million)

Tanner Glass re-signs with Predators (2 years, $5 million)

Jason Zucker signs with Coyotes (1 year, $5.3 million)

Michael Bunting signs with Hurricanes (3 years, $13.5 million)

Matt Duchene signs with Stars (1 year, $3 million)

Conor Sheary signs with Lightning (3 years, $6 million)

Niko Mikkola signs with Panthers (3 years, $7.5 million)

Kevin Shattenkirk signs with Bruins (1 year, $1 million)

Craig Smith signs with Stars (1 year, $1 million)

Givani Smith signs with Sharks (2 years, $1.6 million)

Gustav Nyquist signs with Predators (2 years, $6.37 million)

Ryan Poehling signs with Flyers (1 year, $1.4 million)

Ian Cole signs with Canucks (1 year, $3 million)

Carson Soucy signs with Canucks (3 years, $9.75 million)

Adam Fantilli signs entry-level NHL contract with Blue Jackets

Alex Lyon signs with Red Wings (2 years, $1.8 million)

Connor Clifton signs with Sabres (3 years, $10 million)

Erik Johnson signs with Sabres (1 year, $3.25 million)

Stars trade Colin Miller to the Devils for a 2025 5th-round pick

Max Pacioretty signs with Capitals (1 year, $2 million)

Teddy Blueger signs with Canucks (1 year, $1.9 million)

Milan Lucic signs with Bruins (1 year, $1 million)

Morgan Geekie signs with Bruins (2 years, $4 million)

Connor Brown signs with Oilers (1 year, $775K)

Dmitry Orlov signs with Hurricanes (2 years, $15.5 million)

Justin Holl signs with Red Wings (3 years, $10.2 million)

James Reimer signs with Red Wings (1 year, $1.5 million)

Radko Gudas signs with Ducks (3 years, $12 million)

Joonas Korpisalo signs with Senators (5 years, $20 million)

Nate Bastian re-signs with Devils (2 years, $2.7 million)

Tyson Jost re-signs with Sabres (1 year, $2 million)

Jonathan Quick signs with Rangers (1 year, $825K)

Blake Wheeler signs with Rangers (1 year, $800K)

Cam Talbot signs with Kings (1 year, $1 million)

Frederik Andersen re-signs with Hurricanes (2 years, $6.8 million)

Ryan McLeod re-signs with Devils (1 year, $1.4 million)

James van Riemsdyk signs with Bruins (1 year, $1 million)

Ryan O'Reilly signs with Predators (4 years, $18 million)

Canadiens trade Joel Edmundson to Capitals for 2024 NHL 3rd-round pick and a 2024 NHL 7th-round pick

Matt Nieto signs with Penguins (2 years, $1.8 million)

Luke Schenn signs with Predators (3 years, $8.25 million)

Jesper Fast re-signs with Hurricanes (2 years, $4.8 million)

Anti Raanta re-signs with Hurricanes (1 year, $1.5 million)

Mackenzie Blackwood signs with Sharks (2 years, $5 million)

Ryan Reaves signs with Maple Leafs (3 years, $4.05 million)

Oliver Ekman-Larsson signs with Panthers (1 year, $2.25 million)

Erik Brannstrom re-signs with Senators (1 year, $2 million)

Klim Kostin re-signs with Red Wings (2 years, $4 million)

Poll : 0 votes