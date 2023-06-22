2023 NHL Heritage Classic: Where to buy tickets, TV schedule, date, time & more

The NHL has announced the highly anticipated details for the upcoming 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. Hockey fans can mark their calendars for Sunday, October 29, as Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton sets the stage for this thrilling outdoor matchup. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and will be exclusively broadcast on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

For fans eager to witness this historic event, tickets are now available for purchase through Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, ensuring everyone has an equal chance to secure their seats.

Commonwealth Stadium, home to the CFL's Edmonton Elks, will once again host the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, commemorating the 20-year anniversary of the inaugural NHL regular-season outdoor game. On November 22, 2003, the Montreal Canadiens clinched a 4-3 victory over the Oilers in front of an electric crowd of 57,167 fans. Since then, the NHL has staged 37 regular-season outdoor games.

The 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic: Preview

The Flames-Oilers outdoor clash will be the seventh NHL Heritage Classic, following the previous editions held in Edmonton (2003), Calgary (2011), Vancouver (2014), Winnipeg (2016), Regina (2019), and Hamilton (2022). It will also be the 38th regular-season outdoor contest and the first of four such games scheduled for the 2023-24 NHL season.

The Flames and Oilers have a long-standing rivalry, having faced off in 263 regular-season games since the 1979-80 season. The Flames currently hold a 33-point advantage over the Oilers in their head-to-head matchups. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Oilers have emerged victorious in five out of six series against the Flames, including their most recent encounter during the 2022 playoffs' Second Round, famously known as the "Battle of Alberta."

Get ready for an unforgettable outdoor hockey experience as the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers take to the ice in this thrilling NHL Heritage Classic.

Dates for other important upcoming games

Fans can look forward to the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic on January 1, featuring the Vegas Golden Knights against the Seattle Kraken, as well as the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series on February 17 and 18, featuring matchups between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils, and the New York Rangers and New York Islanders, respectively. For a comprehensive history of NHL regular-season outdoor games, visit the NHL's official website.

