2023 NHL off-season grades: Assessing the Metropolitan Division

The 2023 NHL off-season is well underway, as the draft and first wave of free agency is over.

The off-season is a time every NHL team can improve, but with the cap not going up, it was a difficult off-season for some. Although there are still a few months until training camp, most of the big moves are done, so let's grade the Metropolitan Division.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes were already a Stanley Cup contender and have only cemented that in the off-season. The Hurricanes brought back Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta to be their goalies, while they did let Shayne Gostisbehre walk in free agency.

However, Carolina will be trading for Tony DeAngelo in August after a year passes since they dealt him to Philadelphia. Along with that, the Hurricanes added Michael Bunting and Dmitry Orlov to multi-year deals.

Carolina just had minor holes to fill and that is exactly what they did.

Grade: A

Columbus Blue Jackets

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7

The Columbus Blue Jackets were projected to be a playoff team last season after they signed Johnny Gaudreau. However, that was far from the case as they were the second-worst team but did make some nice moves in the off-season.

The Blue Jackets had a weakness on defense and went out and traded for Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov who will strengthen their D-core. As well, they were able to draft Adam Fantilli third overall and make him turn pro instead of going back to college, which is a nice move.

Hiring Mike Babcock as head coach is an interesting move, but overall a good off-season.

Grade: B+

New Jersey Devils

Luke Hughes will be an everyday NHL player next year

The New Jersey Devils, like the Carolina Hurricanes, are Stanley Cup contenders and only needed some minor moves, which is exactly what they did.

The Devils traded Damon Severson to Columbus (but with Luke Hughes now turning pro they didn't need Severson) and they also traded away Mackenzie Blackwood who wasn't going to start.

With not much cap space, New Jersey was able to re-sign both Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt and even trade for Tyler Toffoli which will only strengthen their offense.

Grade: A

New York Islanders

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7

The New York Islanders had a very quiet off-season. The Islanders were able to get out of Josh Bailey's contract. They also didn't sign anyone of note in free agency and instead re-signed Ilya Sorokin, Scott Mayfield, Pierre Engvall, and Semyon Varlamov to multi-year deals. The length Mayfield, Engvall, and Varlamov got are concerns that knocks their grade down.

Grade: C

New York Rangers

New York Rangers had a solid NHL off-season

The New York Rangers had a solid off-season with limited to no cap space.

New York was expected to lose Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko in free agency - although both haven't signed, and both didn't accomplish as much as they hoped after trading for them at the deadline.

Outside of that, the Rangers brought in Blake Wheeler on a one-year deal worth less than $1 million while they also signed Erik Gustafsson on defense and Jonathan Quick to be the backup goalie. Overall, a solid off-season for the Rangers.

Grade: B

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are rebuilding and appear to want to be bad again, which is why they traded away Kevin Hayes and Ivan Provorov and could also deal Travis Konecny and Carter Hart.

The Flyers did sign Garnet Hathaway, Ryan Poelhing, and Marc Staal which are good moves. Drafting Matvei Michkov also ups their grade, but the Flyers will be a worse team next year, but that isn't a bad thing long term.

Grade: C+

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to get back to the NHL playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins fired their GM and hired Kyle Dubas to be the President and the moves he has made look good.

Pittsburgh missed the playoffs last season which was a disappointment but did re-sign Tristan Jarry to be their starting goaltender. Although the Penguins saw Jason Zucker and Brian Dumoulin leave, Pittsburgh added forwards Noel Acciari, Lars Eller, Reilly Smith, and defensemen Ryan Graves.

Overall, a great off-season for the Penguins who could be back in the NHL post-season next year.

Grade: A

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have had a very minor off-season. There was the selection of Ryan Leonard, but outside of that, they saw Connot Sheary leave. They did sign Max Pacioretty and traded for defenseman Joel Edmundson, but pretty quiet overall.

Grade: B-

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault