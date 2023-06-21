2023 NHL Preseason Kraft Hockeyville announced with games in Ontario and Nova Scotia ft. Panthers, Maple Leafs & more

Kraft Heinz has announced the official 2023 NHL preseason matchups to celebrate the Kraft Hockeyville 2022 and 2023 winning communities. The event will take place in partnership with the NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA). Two exciting games are set to take place, bringing league action to local communities and showcasing the love of the game.

The first matchup will feature the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs, who will face off on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ontario. The second game will see the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators go head-to-head on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Kraft Hockeyville has been uniting communities and promoting accessibility and inclusivity in the sport for the past 17 years. Through its partnership with the NHL and NHLPA, Kraft Heinz Canada aims to ignite the passion of local fans and players by bringing preseason games to deserving communities.

The winning communities of Kraft Hockeyville 2022 and 2023, Sydney, Nova Scotia, and West Lorne, Ontario, will not only host the preseason games but also receive significant arena upgrades. Each community has been granted $250,000 in arena improvements, allowing them to enhance their facilities and create better hockey experiences for players and fans.

Additionally, the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund has donated $10,000 worth of youth hockey equipment to the winning communities. This contribution will support the development of young players and further promote the growth of the sport at the grassroots level.

The NHL Kraft Hockeyville winning communities and their plans

Sydney, Nova Scotia, the Kraft Hockeyville 2022 winner, is located on Cape Breton Island, known for its fierce passion for hockey. The Canada Games Complex in Sydney, which was built 35 years ago, will benefit from the arena upgrades. The community plans to use the prize money to purchase a new compressor, allowing them to reopen their arena and provide increased ice time, particularly for the rising number of girls participating in hockey.

West Lorne, Ontario, the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 winner, is home to the West Lorne Arena. This arena has been a cherished community hub since its reconstruction after a fire in 1968. With the growing number of minor hockey registrants, the community is running out of space. The prize funds will support a range of upgrades, including a new front entrance with larger doors for accessibility, additional dressing rooms and an expanded warm room for families and fans.

The preseason games will not only bring league excitement to these winning communities but also provide an opportunity for the teams to engage with local fans.

Players and management from the Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators have expressed their enthusiasm for participating in the Kraft Hockeyville games. They recognize the importance of fostering inclusivity, strengthening communities and leaving a lasting legacy through their involvement in such events.

Further details regarding the games, including broadcast timing and other community events, will be announced at a later date.

