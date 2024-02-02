2024 NHL All-Star Player Draft: Round-by-round picks

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is officially underway in Toronto with the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Draft on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. ET, broadcasted on ESPN2, SN, and TVAS as part of All-Star Thursday.

Player captains, assistant captains, and celebrity captains will choose four teams consisting of 11 players each (nine skaters, two goalies) for the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. ET.

There are a total of nine rounds, in which each team will have one pick.

The draft order for NHL All-Star draft was:

1. Team Hughes, Captain - Quinn Hughes

2. Team Matthews, Captain - Auston Matthews

3. Team Mackinnon, Captain - Nathan MacKinnon

4. Team McDavid, Captain - Connor McDavid

Note: This is a snake draft, i.e., picks are made in reverse order for the next round.

For eg: (Since Hughes had the first pick in Round 1, McDavid will have the first pick in Round 2, Then Hughes again in Round 3)

Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft

Round 1

Team Hughes Nikita Kucherov Team Matthews William Nylander Team MacKinnon Sidney Crosby Team McDavid Connor Hellebuyck

Round 2

Team Hughes Thatcher Demko Team Matthews Mitch Marner Team MacKinnon Alexandar Georgiev Team McDavid David Pastrnak

Round 3

Team Hughes Kyle Connor Team Matthews Jake Oettinger Team MacKinnon Kirill Kaprizov Team McDavid Rasmus Dahlin

Round 4

Team Hughes Brady Tkachuk Team Matthews Clayton Keller Team MacKinnon Sebastian Aho Team McDavid Robert Thomas

Round 5

Team Hughes Jesper Bratt Team Matthews Matthew Barzal Team MacKinnon Tom Wilson Team McDavid Sam Reinhart

Round 6

Team Hughes Cam Talbot Team Matthews Igor Shesterkin Team MacKinnon Jeremy Swayman Team McDavid Sergei Bobrovsky

Round 7

Team Hughes Brock Boeser Team Matthews Fliip Forsberg Team MacKinnon Travis Konecny Team McDavid Boone Jenner

Round 8

Team Hughes J.T. Miller Team Matthews Alex DeBrincat Team MacKinnon Elias Lindholm Team McDavid Nick Suzuki

The last picks for each team in the 2024 NHL All-Star draft, were made randomly as Leafs alumni Dave Keeon handed each of the last four remaining players an envelope that consisted the name of the team they would play for.

Round 9

Team Hughes Frank Vatrano Team Matthews Vincent Trocheck Team MacKinnon Oliver Bjorkstrand Team McDavid Tomas Hertl

Each NHL All-Star draft team's celebrity captains and jerseys

Team Hughes, features Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Buble as their celebrity captain. They will don red All-Star jerseys.

Team Matthews will see Global sensation Justin Bieber act as the celebrity captain. Team Matthews will don blue All-Star Game jerseys.

Team MacKinnon, featuring Canadian multiplatinum singer, songwriter, and dancer Tate McRae, will be seen in yellow All-Star jerseys.

Team McDavid, led by celebrity captain Will Arnett, a Toronto-born actor, will wear white All-Star jerseys.