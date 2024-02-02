2024 NHL All-Star Draft: Round-by-round picks

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 02, 2024 00:20 GMT
2024 NHL All-Star Thursday
2024 NHL All-Star Player Draft: Round-by-round picks

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is officially underway in Toronto with the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Draft on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. ET, broadcasted on ESPN2, SN, and TVAS as part of All-Star Thursday.

Player captains, assistant captains, and celebrity captains will choose four teams consisting of 11 players each (nine skaters, two goalies) for the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. ET.

There are a total of nine rounds, in which each team will have one pick.

The draft order for NHL All-Star draft was:

  • 1. Team Hughes, Captain - Quinn Hughes
  • 2. Team Matthews, Captain - Auston Matthews
  • 3. Team Mackinnon, Captain - Nathan MacKinnon
  • 4. Team McDavid, Captain - Connor McDavid

Note: This is a snake draft, i.e., picks are made in reverse order for the next round.

  • For eg: (Since Hughes had the first pick in Round 1, McDavid will have the first pick in Round 2, Then Hughes again in Round 3)

Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft

Round 1

Team HughesNikita Kucherov
Team MatthewsWilliam Nylander
Team MacKinnonSidney Crosby
Team McDavidConnor Hellebuyck

Round 2

Team HughesThatcher Demko
Team MatthewsMitch Marner
Team MacKinnonAlexandar Georgiev
Team McDavidDavid Pastrnak

Round 3

Team HughesKyle Connor
Team MatthewsJake Oettinger
Team MacKinnonKirill Kaprizov
Team McDavidRasmus Dahlin

Round 4

Team HughesBrady Tkachuk
Team MatthewsClayton Keller
Team MacKinnonSebastian Aho
Team McDavidRobert Thomas

Round 5

Team HughesJesper Bratt
Team MatthewsMatthew Barzal
Team MacKinnonTom Wilson
Team McDavidSam Reinhart

Round 6

Team HughesCam Talbot
Team MatthewsIgor Shesterkin
Team MacKinnonJeremy Swayman
Team McDavidSergei Bobrovsky

Round 7

Team HughesBrock Boeser
Team MatthewsFliip Forsberg
Team MacKinnonTravis Konecny
Team McDavidBoone Jenner

Round 8

Team HughesJ.T. Miller
Team MatthewsAlex DeBrincat
Team MacKinnonElias Lindholm
Team McDavidNick Suzuki

The last picks for each team in the 2024 NHL All-Star draft, were made randomly as Leafs alumni Dave Keeon handed each of the last four remaining players an envelope that consisted the name of the team they would play for.

Round 9

Team HughesFrank Vatrano
Team MatthewsVincent Trocheck
Team MacKinnonOliver Bjorkstrand
Team McDavidTomas Hertl

Each NHL All-Star draft team's celebrity captains and jerseys

Team Hughes, features Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Buble as their celebrity captain. They will don red All-Star jerseys.

Team Matthews will see Global sensation Justin Bieber act as the celebrity captain. Team Matthews will don blue All-Star Game jerseys.

Team MacKinnon, featuring Canadian multiplatinum singer, songwriter, and dancer Tate McRae, will be seen in yellow All-Star jerseys.

Team McDavid, led by celebrity captain Will Arnett, a Toronto-born actor, will wear white All-Star jerseys.

Quick Links

Edited by Srihari Anand
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...