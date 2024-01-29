2024 NHL All-Star game mock draft: Predicting the rosters for Team Matthews, MacKinnon, McDavid and Hughes

The NHL All-Star weekend will return to the draft this year in Toronto. The four captains, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and Quinn Hughes will get to select who they want on their team.

The draft in the past saw Alex Ovechkin campaign to be the last pick so he could get a free car. The draft will likely see some funny moments, but let's try and predict how the mock draft could go.

Each team will select seven skaters and two goalies in a snake draft:

NHL All-Star Game mock rosters

Team Matthews

Auston Matthews (captain)

Morgan Reilly (assistant captain)

William Nylander

Clayton Keller

Kyle Connor

Rasmus Dahlin

Filip Forsberg

Kirill Kaprizov

Travis Konecny

Jake Oettinger

Cam Talbot

Matthews could select his teammate William Nylander first overall. The Maple Leafs center will also add some skilled forwards like Clayton Keller, Kyle Connor and Kirill Kaprizov among others.

Team MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon (captain)

Cale Makar (assistant captain)

Sidney Crosby

Brady Tkachuk

Elias Pettersson

Sam Reinhart

Elias Lindholm

Vincent Trochek

Robert Thomas

Alexander Georgiev

Connor Hellebuyck

MacKinnon could use his first selection on Sidney Crosby, as the two grew up in the same hometown, and Crosby was MacKinnon's idol growing up. The two have become close friends and get to play with each other in the All-Star Game.

MacKinnon and Makar also select their goalie in Alexander Georgiev, which shouldn't be a surprise.

Team McDavid

Connor McDavid (captain)

Leon Draisaitl (assistant captain)

Nikita Kucherov

Mitch Marner

Sebastian Aho

Nick Suzuki

Alex DeBrincat

Frank Vatrano

Boone Jenner

Jeremy Swayman

Igor Shesterkin

McDavid could land two of the most skilled forwards in the All-Star Game in Nikita Kucherov and Mitch Marner. The Oilers star will likely strengthen his team with Jeremy Swayman and Igor Shesterkin in goal.

Team Hughes

Quinn Hughes (captain)

Jack Hughes (captain)

David Pastrnak

J.T. Miller

Brock Boeser

Tomas Hertl

Olivier Bjorkstrand

Mathew Barzal

Boone Jenner

Thatcher Demko

Sergei Bobrovsky

Hughes could add plenty of his Vancouver Canucks teammates in J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko. He also lands David Pastrnak with his first pick to add more offensive firepower.