2024 NHL All-Star game mock draft: Predicting the rosters for Team Matthews, MacKinnon, McDavid and Hughes

The NHL All-Star weekend will return to the draft this year in Toronto. The four captains, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and Quinn Hughes will get to select who they want on their team.
The draft in the past saw Alex Ovechkin campaign to be the last pick so he could get a free car. The draft will likely see some funny moments, but let's try and predict how the mock draft could go.
Each team will select seven skaters and two goalies in a snake draft:
NHL All-Star Game mock rosters
Team Matthews
- Auston Matthews (captain)
- Morgan Reilly (assistant captain)
- William Nylander
- Clayton Keller
- Kyle Connor
- Rasmus Dahlin
- Filip Forsberg
- Kirill Kaprizov
- Travis Konecny
- Jake Oettinger
- Cam Talbot
Matthews could select his teammate William Nylander first overall. The Maple Leafs center will also add some skilled forwards like Clayton Keller, Kyle Connor and Kirill Kaprizov among others.
Team MacKinnon
- Nathan MacKinnon (captain)
- Cale Makar (assistant captain)
- Sidney Crosby
- Brady Tkachuk
- Elias Pettersson
- Sam Reinhart
- Elias Lindholm
- Vincent Trochek
- Robert Thomas
- Alexander Georgiev
- Connor Hellebuyck
MacKinnon could use his first selection on Sidney Crosby, as the two grew up in the same hometown, and Crosby was MacKinnon's idol growing up. The two have become close friends and get to play with each other in the All-Star Game.
MacKinnon and Makar also select their goalie in Alexander Georgiev, which shouldn't be a surprise.
Team McDavid
- Connor McDavid (captain)
- Leon Draisaitl (assistant captain)
- Nikita Kucherov
- Mitch Marner
- Sebastian Aho
- Nick Suzuki
- Alex DeBrincat
- Frank Vatrano
- Boone Jenner
- Jeremy Swayman
- Igor Shesterkin
McDavid could land two of the most skilled forwards in the All-Star Game in Nikita Kucherov and Mitch Marner. The Oilers star will likely strengthen his team with Jeremy Swayman and Igor Shesterkin in goal.
Team Hughes
- Quinn Hughes (captain)
- Jack Hughes (captain)
- David Pastrnak
- J.T. Miller
- Brock Boeser
- Tomas Hertl
- Olivier Bjorkstrand
- Mathew Barzal
- Boone Jenner
- Thatcher Demko
- Sergei Bobrovsky
Hughes could add plenty of his Vancouver Canucks teammates in J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko. He also lands David Pastrnak with his first pick to add more offensive firepower.