NHL All-Star Game 2024: Skills competition set to undergo major revamp owing to latest backlash

The NHL will be changing the skills competition at the All-Star weekend.

The skills competition is part of the annual tradition at the NHL All-Star game and has been one of the highlights for years.

However, as of late, the competition has gone stale, and many hockey fans have taken to social media to complain about this, especially last year's festivities.

Expand Tweet

"The real winner of the skills competition is all of us, because it's over," said a fan.

Expand Tweet

"Uh, yeah I'm very confused too; why are we not finishing events before starting the next???" asked another fan.

Expand Tweet

"It's so confusing trying to follow what's going on why can't they just. Do things in order?? asked another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Why are they doing one little bit of an event before going to another? And then going to another? This doesn't make sense!!!" said a fan.

Those were just a few tweets of thousands that have fans complaining about the NHL All-Star game. Well, it appears as if the NHL has heard those complaints as insider Elliotte Friedman wrote in his article on Sportsnet that the skills competition is undergoing massive changes:

"The complaints about last season’s skills competition were heard. Quietly, the league has been working on streamlining the skills competition, getting it back to hockey. One thing that’s been discussed is having fewer players compete in the events to tighten things up."

The NHL hasn't announced the events for the skills competition yet, so how it will look or if it will actually change is to be seen.

When is the NHL All-Star weekend this year?

NHL fans can watch the skills competition on Friday, Feb. 2, and the All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The 2024 NHL All-Star game will take place for the ninth time in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It was a decision that thrilled the NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman:

"We are thrilled to bring the NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of League history.

He added,

"Toronto fans are among the most knowledgeable and passionate in our game and the city's rich hockey history dates back to the creation of the sport. What better place to play host to our annual midseason celebration of the best and brightest in the NHL?"

The All-Star game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.